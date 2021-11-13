East St. Louis topples top seed Lemont as Burden scores three times

On third-and-14 at its own 15, East Side sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle found sophomore receiver Jesse Watson all alone in the middle of the field. Watson hauled in the pass, turned on the jets and rolled for an 85-yard touchdown as the Flyers took an 8-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

The question entering the game wasn’t whether or not the Flyers could win. After outscoring their previous seven Illinois High School Association foe 418-2 this season, the question was whether or not Lemont would be the first to ring up a touchdown.

The drama ended before the first quarter was finished. Lemont quarterback Payton Salomon found senior running back Sam Andreotti on the right side for a 34-yard score with 40 seconds to play in the first to trim the Flyers lead to 8-7.

The Flyers' season-long streak had ended.

“We came in trying not to give up anything on defense,” Pride said. “Sometimes it happens. It happens to the best of us. We have to look past it. It’s going to happen. We have to find a way to get back on top when the clock hits zero.”