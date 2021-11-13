East St. Louis topples top seed Lemont as Burden scores three times

LEMONT, Ill. — Standing on the field with short sleeves and a steady wind blowing in his face, Toriano Pride’s teeth started to chatter.
“I’m not used to this Chicago weather,” Pride said with a laugh.
He didn’t commit to Clemson just for football.
A senior cornerback for the East St. Louis football team, Pride and his fellow Flyers overcame the cold and a steady shower of yellow flags to beat Lemont 42-21 in a Class 6A quarterfinal Saturday at Lemont High in suburban Chicago.
The No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings and the No. 4 seed, East St. Louis (10-2) advanced to play at No. 7 seed Crete-Monee (9-3) at a time and day to be determined.
The reigning 2019 Class 6A champions, the Flyers extended their playoff win streak to eight games.
Tabbed the No. 4 seed because of losses to national powerhouses St. John Bosco and IMG Academy, East St. Louis had to hit the road to face No. 1 seed Lemont (11-1).
The Flyers gave their hosts an idea of what they were up against on the first drive. East St. Louis’s defense forced a punt and Lemont senior Martin Milan booted a beauty that rolled out of bounds at the East St. Louis 2-yard line. A penalty moved the ball back to the 1.
On third-and-14 at its own 15, East Side sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle found sophomore receiver Jesse Watson all alone in the middle of the field. Watson hauled in the pass, turned on the jets and rolled for an 85-yard touchdown as the Flyers took an 8-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The question entering the game wasn’t whether or not the Flyers could win. After outscoring their previous seven Illinois High School Association foe 418-2 this season, the question was whether or not Lemont would be the first to ring up a touchdown.
The drama ended before the first quarter was finished. Lemont quarterback Payton Salomon found senior running back Sam Andreotti on the right side for a 34-yard score with 40 seconds to play in the first to trim the Flyers lead to 8-7.
The Flyers' season-long streak had ended.
“We came in trying not to give up anything on defense,” Pride said. “Sometimes it happens. It happens to the best of us. We have to look past it. It’s going to happen. We have to find a way to get back on top when the clock hits zero.”
Added East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett, "We wish we could have kept it, but it’s all about getting the victory. Each week it’s going to get tougher. These guys were 11-0 for a reason. They’re a quality ball club. They’re going to grind out four quarters."
Lemont put up points, but something else that makes East St. Louis such a juggernaut is it has Luther Burden III.
The University of Missouri-bound senior wide receiver made his presence felt as he scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Battle to make it 14-7 with 7 minutes to play in the second. It was the first — and shortest — of three touchdowns for Burden as he caught seven passes for 181 yards.
Burden's second touchdown of the game might have been his most impressive. He went 59 yards but nearly stepped out of bounds inside the 10. Instead of going out to avoid contact, Burden planted his foot and drove himself the final handful of yards, dragging defenders with him into the end zone to make it 34-7 with 1:44 in the third quarter.
“That kid is really, really special,” Lemont coach Bret Kooi said. “He made some plays at crucial times for them. He elevates them to a whole nother level.”
East Side led 20-7 at halftime.
The Flyers opened up the third quarter with a heavy dose of the run game. Freshman running back TaRyan Martin busted through a huge hole for a 58-yard scamper and was pushed out of bounds at the 9. On fourth-and-goal at the 1, junior running back Marquise Palmer punched in the touchdown and East St. Louis took a 28-7 lead less than three minutes into the second half.
Martin rushed for 151 yards on 16 carries and scored a 2-yard touchdown. Palmer rushed for 54 yards on five carries. Battle rushed for 36 yards.
Battle completed 12 of 21 passes for 331 yards, four touchdowns and was intercepted once.
East St. Louis’s greatest hurdle wound up being itself. The Flyers were called for 20 penalties, the majority of which were holding.
“I thought it went both ways,” Sunkett said. “It ends up balancing out. I think it was one of those games where you have two highly aggressive teams with some pretty outstanding guys up front.”
There were several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties called on the Flyers as well. Senior cornerback Ahmad Robinson was called for a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties and ejected from the game near the end of the third quarter. Robinson is not eligible to play in the semifinal against Crete-Monee.
Without one of their lockdown defenders, the Flyers gave up two long touchdowns to Lemont in the fourth quarter. Salomon hit junior receiver Ryan Koehler on the right sideline. When the Flyers defender missed the tackle, Koehler took off for the 63-yard score.
Salomon completed 7 of 15 passes for 113 yards. Salomon stayed steady in the pocket despite taking four sacks and running for his life when his first read wasn’t available.
Senior running back Albert Kunickis, who was born without an arm below his right elbow, rushed for a 57-yard touchdown to make it 42-21 with 6:28 to play. Kunickis rushed for 153 yards on 22 carries.
“We thought we had a good game plan,” Kooi said. “We thought we could play with them. They’re a good football team.”
Good, but not perfect. East St. Louis is on a mission to defend its state championship and every penalty makes it just that much harder. With so many underclassmen playing key roles, their ability to move on to the next play will be critical as the Flyers continue their march to DeKalb.
“It’s keeping the team together, we’ve got a lot of young guys getting in,” junior tackle Miles McVay said. “We’ll go back and watch the tape and hopefully fix it. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”