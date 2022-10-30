Edwardsville advances in 8A playoffs with revenge win over O'Fallon in thrilling fashion

O’FALLON, Ill. — Joey DeMare looked up and found the ball in the sky Saturday night.

Only it didn’t want to come down.

“It felt like it was in the air forever,” DeMare said.

A junior receiver for the Edwardsville football team, DeMare kept waiting for Jake Curry’s half-field heave to fall. Finally — thankfully — it settled into his waiting hands and DeMare was off to the end zone.

Or so everyone thought until he inexplicably stopped short and went down at the 1-yard-line late in the fourth quarter with his team’s season hanging in the balance.

On the next play Edwardsville senior running back De’Shawn Larson punched in the short touchdown with 1 minute and 43 seconds to play to lift the Tigers to a heart-stopping 43-36 win over rival O’Fallon in a Class 8A first-round game at O’Fallon High.

“I thought it’d be the smart decision to sit down at the 1 and chew some clock,” DeMare said with a grin. “My coaches told me it wasn’t very smart, but I guess it paid off in the end.”

The No. 22 seed and No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Edwardsville (7-3) advanced to host No. 6 seed Loyola Academy (9-1) at a time and day to be determined.

The No. 11 seed and No. 4 large school, O’Fallon (8-2) had its playoff run end in the first round for the second consecutive season. The last time the Panthers won a playoff game was 2012.

It was one play away from being Saturday night.

Edwardsville senior receiver Daion Gaston’s fourth touchdown of the game put the Tigers ahead 35-20 with 11 minutes and 38 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. The Panthers then scored 16 unanswered points as senior running back Chris Caldwell scored a 1-yard touchdown on O’Fallon’s ensuing drive.

The Panthers defense forced the Tigers into a fourth-and-one at their own 43. After considering going for it, Edwardsville elected to punt and gave the ball back to O’Fallon with 3:03 to play.

With senior quarterback Colt Michael in full hurry-up mode O’Fallon needed just six plays to go 70 yards. Senior receiver Jalen Smith caught a screen pass on the left sideline and turned it up field for a 32-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 35-34 with 2:18 to play. Smith was outrageous as he caught 13 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

O’Fallon called a timeout to talk about its next move. In their regular season meeting on Sept. 16, the Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter and then beat the Tigers with a go-ahead two-point conversion in the final moments of a 32-31 win.

O’Fallon once again went for two and got it as Michael quickly fired the ball to Caldwell who pushed into the end zone to give the Panthers a 36-35 lead.

“We’re just resilient,” O’Fallon coach Byron Gettis said. “We’re going to battle every time we touch this field and that’s no matter who we’re playing.”

Edwardsville had no interest in a repeat of the regular season. The Tigers felt that if a handful of plays went differently that night the game would have gone their way.

Among those plays was Curry, their junior quarterback, hitting DeMare in a similar situation. He didn’t see him open in September.

He couldn’t take his eyes off him in October.

“Last time it was wide open,” Curry said.

With the O’Fallon fans making a ruckus, Curry dropped back at his own 19 and fired the ball deep down the middle where DeMare was able to grab it and gallop to the 1.

“We kept fighting,” Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. “That was a great catch. Sometimes those are the most difficult catches. Great protection, great throw by Jake.”

Larson’s scored the short touchdown and the crucial two-point conversion to give Edwardsville a seven-point lead with 1:43 remaining. On the night Larson rushed 28 times for 106 yards. Curry completed 15 of his 25 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns including an 11-yard strike to DeMare for the first points of the game. He rushed for 78 yards, too.

O’Fallon would not go quietly. Michael operated at break-neck speed as the Panthers moved the ball down the field. They got a break when Edwardsville was flagged for defensive pass interference in the end zone which gave the Panthers a first-and-10 at the 17 with 42 seconds remaining.

Then things got confusing.

On first down Cadlwell rushed for a 3-yard gain and after the play Edwardsville and O’Fallon where flagged for dead ball unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

On second down Michael fired a quick pass to senior Camryn Sheehan for a 1-yard gain. On third down Michael fired a screen pass to Caldwell for no gain.

The officials then indicated it was Edwardsville’s football on a turnover on downs with a half minute to play.

“We called that play thinking it was third down,” Gettis said. “We don’t know, that’s a good crew.”

Edwardsville lined up in victory formation to celebrate a revenge win it didn’t necessarily expect but one it was happy to have.

“O’Fallon is a great team. I understand there has to be seeding but what we want to do is root for O’Fallon,” Martin said. “We were hoping they’d play someone else and we’d play someone else and we could root for each other. Kind of enemies in season but in postseason we want to cheer each other on. Unfortunately somebody has to lose.”

Gaston was simply unstoppable for Edwardsville. The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound speed merchant caught five passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. He returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, too.

“It was great. It was a hard fight,” Gatson said. “We knew they were going to give us a game so we had to fight until the end and play four quarters.”

Michael was masterful much of the night for O’Fallon as he completed 35 of his 45 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

Caldwell finished with 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

It was a devastating end to what has been a remarkable run for a senior class that helped reestablish O’Fallon as team to be reckoned with in the Southwestern Conference and the area.