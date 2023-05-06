Kelsey Pickering thought he was prepared.

Yet when Tuesday morning came, Edwardsville High's new head football coach felt slightly overwhelmed.

"I spent my whole life thinking about what this would be like and how to be ready to take the next step," Pickering said. "But it was just a different feeling. One you can really be ready for."

Pickering was approved Monday by the Edwardsville District 7 School Board to take over the Tigers program.

The 44-year-old is replacing Matt Martin, who stepped down in February after compiling a 100-39 record during a 13-year tenure. The Tigers advanced to two state semifinals under Martin in 2013 and 2017 and made the playoffs in 11 seasons.

Pickering, the Tigers' defensive coordinator since 2008, had spoken with Martin numerous time in the past about the possibility of getting a head coaching position, either at Edwardsville or someplace else.

"I once told (Martin) that I'd learned a lot from him, that he'd (taught) me enough to understand what it feels like when and if it happens," Pickering said. "He told me, 'Nope, it's different.'

"By Tuesday morning, I knew what he was talking about. It didn't take me long to feel the difference."

Pickering has hit the ground running. In his first week, he already has met with players, entertained college coaches inquiring about his players and spoke with alumni and support groups.

The lifetime assistant is totally enjoying his first week as the top dog at the football-crazy school.

"This is an honor," Pickering said. "To be a first-time head coach of a program of this stature, it such a privilege."

Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox said he received 17 applicants for the job. That total was whittled to five, who were all interviewed.

In the end, Pickering's familiarity with the team and loyalty to the school were key components in the decision.

"He has shown us with his knowledge of the game that he's ready for this opportunity," Fox said. "It's always better to stay with someone you know. But at the same time, Kelsey just set himself apart from everyone else in the talent pool."

Pickering developed a reputation for strong defensive teams in his role as coordinator. The Tigers allowed an area-best average of just 8.2 points per game in 2015.

Plus, Pickering has a strong bond with Martin that grew over the years.

"One of the neat deals about this whole thing is that I get to replace my mentor," Pickering said. "Getting the opportunity at a place that I absolutely love, it doesn't get much better than that."

Pickering graduated from Olathe East High, a Kansas suburb of Kansas City. He was a two-way lineman and went on to play briefly at MidAmerica Nazarene University, also in Olathe.

"I played one year as I use the word played loosely," Pickering said.

Pickering's first high school coaching position came as an assistant Maryville High, 93 miles north of Kansas City in 2000. He also recorded stints at Poinciana High in Kissimmee, Florida (2004-2006), and Odessa High in Missouri before landing at Edwardsville in 2008.

"Right away, I knew I'd found a home," Pickering said.

Pickering will remain as defensive coordinator, although he knows that he has a lot more overall responsibility.

"I've already realized that I have to be open to (receiving) help," Pickering said. "Being able to delegate authority is important."

The Edwardsville coaching staff remains loaded with talent, which will help the transition run smoothly.

Pickering does not plan on changing his coaching style. The returning players will see the same person they have worked with over the years.

The Tigers lost to Wilmette Loyola Academy of suburban Chicago in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs last season. They return several key cogs from that 7-4 team including quarterback Jake Curry, who threw for 24 touchdowns and had just four interceptions.

Fox has no doubt that the program will continue its current run of success.

"Defense has been a cornerstone of Tiger football for many years, "Fox said. "And this is definitely the right person for the job."