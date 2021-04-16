Edwardsville outlasts O'Fallon 43-40 in double OT thriller

O'FALLON, Ill. — Minutes after Justin Johnson Jr. became the all-time leading rusher in the long history of Edwardsville High football, he made a mistake that almost ruined his record-setting night.
Johnson lost a rare fumble on the fourth play of the fourth quarter in Friday's high-powered Southwestern Conference football showdown at O'Fallon.
His miscue helped the Panthers grab an eight-point lead.
"I had to forget it — everyone makes mistakes," Johnson said.
The 6-foot, 202-pound bowling ball more than made up for it.
Johnson scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime to give the Tigers a 43-40 triumph in the three-hour thriller in O'Fallon.
Edwardsville (4-1) will travel to East St. Louis next weekend to face the Flyers for the impromptu SWC crown.
East St. Louis beat the Tigers 53-21 on April 2.
Johnson scored five touchdowns, including one in each OT session. He rushed for 181 yards to pass Milan Woodard for the school's all-time rushing lead.
Edwardsville coach Matt Martin has seen Johnson do some amazing things on the field. But he was super-impressed with the West Virigina signee's ability to bounce back from a once-in-a-season miscue.
"He didn't hang his head after the mistake," Martin said. "He just kept fighting — and he's a difference maker."
No doubt about that Friday night.
Johnson also ran in a two-point conversion with 2 minutes and 24 seconds left in regulation to tie the see-saw affair at 30-all.
O'Fallon (2-1), which was coming off a 28-19 upset of perennial kingpin East St. Louis last week, had several chances to win the game.
Normally sure-footed kicker Ian Wagner missed a 29-yard field on the final play of regulation.
"For us to have a game like this, it was a classic," O'Fallon coach Byron Gettis said. "This was a blast. The outcome didn't come out like we wanted. But our guys left it all out on the field."
Johnson scored on a 5-yard run on the first possession of the initial extra session. O'Fallon promptly answered with a 5-yard pass from quarterback Ty Michael to Lattrell Bonner on fourth-and-goal to send it into a second OT.
The Edwardsville defense held the Panthers to a field goal. Quarterback Ryan Hampton then rolled out for an 8-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage to set the stage for Johnson's heroics.
"We showed a lot of character," Hampton said. "I've got to give a big shoutout to our defense."
Hampton had to leave the game for a few plays in the second half after taking a hit on an already sore shoulder. But he bounce back in grand fashion.
"This whole team showed a lot of guts," Johnson said.
The Tigers used a bit of trickery in the first half. Wideout Grant Matarelli hit Hampton a 26-yard scoring toss off a reverse to give Edwardsville a 14-13 lead.
"Both teams played their hearts out," Martin said. "We just happened to come out on the winning side."
O'Fallon scored twice in a 22 second span early in the fourth quarter to take a 30-22 lead. Michael ran over from 1 yard out and then hit Jalen Smith on a 31-yard scoring strike the first play after the Johnson fumble.