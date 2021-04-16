Edwardsville outlasts O'Fallon 43-40 in double OT thriller

"He didn't hang his head after the mistake," Martin said. "He just kept fighting — and he's a difference maker."

No doubt about that Friday night.

Johnson also ran in a two-point conversion with 2 minutes and 24 seconds left in regulation to tie the see-saw affair at 30-all.

O'Fallon (2-1), which was coming off a 28-19 upset of perennial kingpin East St. Louis last week, had several chances to win the game.

Normally sure-footed kicker Ian Wagner missed a 29-yard field on the final play of regulation.

"For us to have a game like this, it was a classic," O'Fallon coach Byron Gettis said. "This was a blast. The outcome didn't come out like we wanted. But our guys left it all out on the field."

Johnson scored on a 5-yard run on the first possession of the initial extra session. O'Fallon promptly answered with a 5-yard pass from quarterback Ty Michael to Lattrell Bonner on fourth-and-goal to send it into a second OT.

The Edwardsville defense held the Panthers to a field goal. Quarterback Ryan Hampton then rolled out for an 8-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage to set the stage for Johnson's heroics.