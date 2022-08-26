Edwardsville rallies to stun Jackson in double overtime

JACKSON — Jaiden Vonner's eyes lit up like a Christmas tree.

The Edwardsville High junior defensive back could not believe his fortune as the errant pass came his way.

"I saw it coming, my eyes shot up," Vonner said. "I went up, picked the ball and I almost started crying."

Vonner snared it out of the air and started sprinting towards the opposite end zone before his teammates forced him to take a knee.

His game-ending interception in double overtime sealed a 41-34 season-opening win over Jackson at "The Pit" at Jackson High School.

"I was going to run all the way across the field," Vonner said. "It didn’t matter, I was ready."

Edwardsville, the No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its first win against a Missouri school in the last four tries. The last time the Tigers defeated a school from the Show-Me state was a 63-0 shutout against McCluer North on Aug 24, 2018.

The Tigers snapped Jackson's 31-game home winning streak and 39-game regular season winning streak. It marked the first season-opening loss for the Indians since a 42-20 setback to Battle to open up the 2015 campaign.

"I can see why they won that many," Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. "It just shows just how good of a program they are."

Vonner's interception came in the second overtime period with Jackson looking to convert on a fourth-and five. The interception capped off a huge defensive reversal for the Tigers.

After giving up 237 yards in the first half, the defense held Jackson to just 107 yards in the second half and two overtime periods.

"I know it had a lot to do with (Jackson)," Martin said. "They’re well coached. Not taking anything away from them, but it was just getting lined up right on defense. We weren’t handling it well."

Just like their defense, the Edwardsville offense came to life after a dismal first quarter.

After only gaining 3 yards over in the first 15 plays, the Tigers' offense racked 347 yards on its next 55 plays.

"We were down 20-0 at one point and what I was telling them, it’s football, stuff is going to happen," Edwardsville junior quarterback Jake Curry said. "Stuff started to click. We got it done and that’s all that matters."

Curry led the high-powered second half attack going 16-for-27 for 163 yards and two scores.

"He’s a good one. He’s a gritty kid who had tough runs," Martin said.

Curry's first touchdown strike set up the game-tying extra point. On fourth-and-11 with less than eight minutes left in regulation, Curry found junior Joey DeMare for a score before senior Tyler Dacus hit the game-tying extra point to set up the overtime duel.

Curry hit junior receiver Kellen Brnfre streaking up the sideline for a 28-yard TD in the second overtime period.

Senior running back Jordan Bush scored twice and had 92 yards on 21 carries.

Jackson was up 20-0 and had all the momentum, but never could find the knockout blow.

"I’m sure it was a good first football game from the fan's perspective, but pretty painful from a coaching perspective," Jackson coach Brent Eckley said. "It’s always frustrating to have a lead and get caught from behind."

Jackson had its chances, recovering a fumble inside the Edwardsville 20-yard line, but the Tigers avoided disaster until its offense found some traction.

Jackson flipped between two quarterbacks throughout the game with both finding a measure of success.

"We thought both of them would get snaps," Eckley said. "One does one thing better than the other and vice versa. Both have good tools and have the ability to help us win."

Vonner had experienced, "The Pit," over the last two years playing for Cardinal Ritter, losing all three chances.

So the game-ending interception held a little something special.