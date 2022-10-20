Edwardsville Tigers at CBC Cadets

On Edwardsville: Had three-game win streak snapped at East St. Louis last week. Held the high-octane Flyers’ offense to six first-half points and to its lowest point total this season by an area opponent. … Has lost all four of its previous meetings with CBC since the two began playing in 2017. … Junior quarterback Jake Curry has completed 88 of 137 passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 203 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back De’Shawn Larson has rushed for 445 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Senior running back Jordan Bush has rushed for 357 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Daion Gatson has caught 31 passes for 461 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre has caught 27 passes for 395 yards and scored eight total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dalton Brown has made 70 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions. Sophomore defensive end Iose Epenesa has made 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior linebacker Jaiden Vonner has made 39 tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions.

On CBC: Won six in a row after its 64-19 loss in Week 2 at East St. Louis. Has won all four meetings with Edwardsville since the two area powers began playing one another in 2017. Edwardsville is the fifth out-of-state opponent the Cadets have played this season. Their only in-state opponents were fellow members of the Metro Catholic Conference. … Junior quarterback Cole McKey has completed 53 of 82 passes for 849 yards, 11 touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Sophomore quarterback Jason Wiley has completed 42 of 74 passes for 781 yards, 12 touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Senior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 669 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 585 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back and Notre Dame recruit Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 533 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 33 receptions for 678 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Corey Simms has made 19 receptions for 320 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker and Missouri State recruit Michael Teason has made 51 tackles and six tackles for loss. Senior defensive lineman and Northwestern recruit has made 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick has made 32 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks.