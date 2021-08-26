Edwardsville Tigers at De Smet Spartans

On Edwardsville: Lost twice to East St. Louis during the spring season, including a 50-47 thriller in the Southwestern Conference title game. … Meets De Smet for the first time after last season’s scheduled game was not played because of restrictions in place due to COVID-19. … Offense has a new cast of characters in key places as running back Justin Johnson Jr., the program’s all-time leading rusher, is now at West Virginia. Juniors Jordan Bush and De’Shawn Larson will get first crack at the job. Sophomore quarterback Jake Curry won the starting job with a strong summer. … Defensive lineman Nasim Cairo made 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior David Deuanephenh started at cornerback last season and made eight tackles and had an interception.