Edwardsville Tigers at De Smet Spartans

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Last season: Edwardsville 4-2; De Smet 6-1.
Rankings: Edwardsville, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Stream: www.desmet.org/dsn.
On Edwardsville: Lost twice to East St. Louis during the spring season, including a 50-47 thriller in the Southwestern Conference title game. … Meets De Smet for the first time after last season’s scheduled game was not played because of restrictions in place due to COVID-19. … Offense has a new cast of characters in key places as running back Justin Johnson Jr., the program’s all-time leading rusher, is now at West Virginia. Juniors Jordan Bush and De’Shawn Larson will get first crack at the job. Sophomore quarterback Jake Curry won the starting job with a strong summer. … Defensive lineman Nasim Cairo made 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior David Deuanephenh started at cornerback last season and made eight tackles and had an interception.
On De Smet: Graduated a strong senior class that helped it win the 2019 Class 6 state title and finish as the runner-up last season. There still are contributors from those teams on the roster, including senior safety Kaleb Purdy, who made 52 tackles and three interceptions. Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan returns after leading the team with 65 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks. … Hired former Lutheran North coach Carl Reed in the spring. … Will lean on inexperienced but talented underclassmen to step into bigger roles at running back with junior KeShawn Ford, who transferred from Trinity, and junior Allen Mitchell. Junior quarterback Chris Cotton started the past two seasons at Trinity before the school closed in the spring.