Edwardsville Tigers at East St. Louis Flyers

On Edwardsville: Won its second overtime game of the season when it beat Belleville East last week. Hasn’t beaten East St. Louis since 2014 when it won three in a row on the field. … Junior quarterback Jake Curry has 76 of 116 passes for 1,243 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 225 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Da’Shawn Larson has rushed for 443 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Jordan Bush has rushed for 328 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre has caught 23 passes for 357 yards and scored seven total touchdowns. Senior receiver Daion Gaston has caught 26 passes for 425 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dalton Brown has made 57 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. Sophomore defensive lineman Iose Epenesa has made 37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior linebacker Evan Holderer has made 40 tackles.

On East St. Louis: Has shutout three of its previous four Southwestern Conference opponents. Only O’Fallon has scored on the Flyers the last two seasons. … Can win its sixth consecutive fall season Southwestern Conference crown. The only loss in league play since 2016 was during the altered season in the spring of 2021. … Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has completed 87 of 155 passes for 1,089 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 312 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 534 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore running back Larevious “Fresh” Woods has rushed for 408 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. has caught 22 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman receiver Dejerrian Miller has caught 15 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 77 tackles and five sacks. Junior safety Leontre “Smiley” Bradford has made 58 tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Central Michigan recruit Keshawn “Keke” Hayden has made 50 tackles and four sacks. Senior linebacker and Illinois recruit Antwon “Jojo” Hayden has made 53 tackles, three sacks and an interception.