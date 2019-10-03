When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Edwardsville 4-1 overall, 2-0 Southwestern Conference; East St. Louis 5-0, 2-0
Rankings: Edwardsville No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 8A Illinois AP; East St. Louis No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 5A Illinois AP
Last week: Edwardsville 22, Belleville East 16; East St. Louis 54, Alton 7
On Edwardsville: Rallied past Belleville East in final two minutes of regulation. Lost star junior running back Justin Johnson Jr. on the first play of the game-winning drive. Johnson rushed for 136 yards and scored once before leaving the game. Junior quarterback Ryan Hampton scored the go-ahead touchdown. ...Johnson has rushed for 702 yards and scored seven times. Hampton has completed 28 of 58 passes for 361 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted once. He's rushed for 192 yards. ...Senior linebacker Jacob Morrissey leads the team with 24 tackles. Junior safety Grant Matarelli has made two interceptions.
On East St. Louis: Has won its last three against Edwardsville. Over the last seven seasons, the winner of this game has gone on to claim the Southwestern Conference crown. ...Junior quarterback Tyler Macon remains the most lethal dual-threat in the area. Macon has completed 68 of 109 passes for 1,517 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's rushed for 223 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Dominic Lovett has caught 23 passes for 528 yards and six scores. Junior receiver Keantez Lewis has 17 catches for 391 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back DeMonta Witherspoon has rushed for 633 yards and nine touchdowns. ...After giving up 48 points to Neuqua Valley, the Flyers defense has solidified and allowed just seven points combined to Belleville West and Alton. Senior defensive end Kendrick Scarbrough has 52 tackles and eight sacks. Senior linebacker Darius Walker has 58 tackles, one sack and one interception. Senior defensive back Jemarionte Burgess has made 38 tackles and two interceptions.