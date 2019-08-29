When: 4:15 p.m. Friday
Last season: Edwardsville 8-4, lost in the Class 8A quarterfinals; McCluer North 5-6, lost in a Class 5 district championship game to Fort Zumwalt North.
On Edwardsville: Returns standout junior running back Justin Johnson, who rushed for 1,048 yards and 14 touchdowns while sharing the backfield with quarterback Kednall Abdur-Rahman, who is now at Notre Dame. Johnson has several returning lineman to clear the way for him but he's the horse the Tigers will lean on. ...Defense is led by returning linebackers Jacob Morrissey, Eric Epenesa and Evan Ramirez and senior defensive back Ethan Young.
On McCluer North: Returns seven starters on offense and has more than 25 seniors on the roster. Junior Angelo Butts brings sprinter speed to the field. Rushed for 483 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Travon Springfield rushed for 653 yards and seven touchdowns. ...Defense returns seven players including junior nose tackle Cedric Terrell (6-foot-1, 305 pounds), defensive ends Bakale Harris and Bradley Woodard. ...Lost 63-0 at Edwardsville in opener last season.