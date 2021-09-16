Edwardsville Tigers at O’Fallon Panthers

On Edwardsville: Won nine in a row against O’Fallon, including last season’s spring double-overtime thriller, 43-40. Shook off 44-17 loss to De Smet in Week 1 to beat Highland and Champaign Central. …Sophomore quarterback Jake Curry has completed 24 of 45 passes for 329 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 180 yards and three scores. Junior running back Jordan Bush has rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Has caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, too. Senior receiver Beau Brandt has eight receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Dalton Brown has 23 tackles, five tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive end Carson Forsting has seven tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior cornerback Johnnie Robinson has two interceptions.

On O’Fallon: Bounced back from 49-2 loss to CBC to score a 58-0 win over Vianney last week. The 58 points scored is the most by the Panthers since they beat Belleville East 70-28 in 2016. … Junior quarterback Colt Michael has completed 32 of 67 passes for 373 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Junior running back Chris Caldwell has rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back DeAndre Lawrence has rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Tamarion Bivines caught nine passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Christian Joiner has caught five passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph has 14 tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack. Senior defensive lineman Tanner Hollerich has 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and two sacks. The Panthers have eight players who have combined for nine sacks. Junior linebacker Hunter Graham and sophomore defensive back Jordan Suggs have combined to make 20 tackles and two interceptions.