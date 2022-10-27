Edwardsville Tigers at O’Fallon Panthers

What: Class 8A first round.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Seeds, records: No. 22 Edwardsville 6-3; No. 11 O’Fallon 8-1.

Rankings: Edwardsville, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; O’Fallon, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press.

Last week: CBC 44, Edwardsville 17; O’Fallon 49, Cahokia 20.

Up next: Winner of No. 6 Loyola Academy (8-1) and No. 27 Plainfield South (6-3).

On Edwardsville: Makes 11th consecutive playoff appearance. ... Lost its final two regular season games at East St. Louis and at CBC. ... Lost at home to O’Fallon 32-31 on Sept. 16 and has lost consecutive games against the Panthers for the first time since it lost four in a row between 2009 and 2011. … Junior quarterback Jake Curry has completed 97 of 151 yards for 1,496 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior running back Jordan Bush has rushed for 402 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back De’Shawn Larson has rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre has caught 31 passes for 419 yards and scored eight total touchdowns. Senior receiver Daion Gaston has caught 32 passes for 517 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dalton Brown has made 74 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions. Sophomore defensive end Iose Epenesa has made 45 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior linebacker Jaiden Vonner has made 45 tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions.