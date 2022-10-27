Edwardsville Tigers at O’Fallon Panthers

What: Class 8A first round.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday.
Seeds, records: No. 22 Edwardsville 6-3; No. 11 O’Fallon 8-1.
Rankings: Edwardsville, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; O’Fallon, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: CBC 44, Edwardsville 17; O’Fallon 49, Cahokia 20.
Up next: Winner of No. 6 Loyola Academy (8-1) and No. 27 Plainfield South (6-3).
On Edwardsville: Makes 11th consecutive playoff appearance. ... Lost its final two regular season games at East St. Louis and at CBC. ... Lost at home to O’Fallon 32-31 on Sept. 16 and has lost consecutive games against the Panthers for the first time since it lost four in a row between 2009 and 2011. … Junior quarterback Jake Curry has completed 97 of 151 yards for 1,496 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior running back Jordan Bush has rushed for 402 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back De’Shawn Larson has rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre has caught 31 passes for 419 yards and scored eight total touchdowns. Senior receiver Daion Gaston has caught 32 passes for 517 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dalton Brown has made 74 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions. Sophomore defensive end Iose Epenesa has made 45 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior linebacker Jaiden Vonner has made 45 tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions.
On O’Fallon: Won four in a row since losing at home in Week 5 to East St. Louis. ... Has won back-to-back games against Edwardsville for the first time since 2011. Qualified for playoffs in successive seasons for the first time since 2015 and 2016. ... Hasn’t won a playoff game since 2012, when it defeated Homewood-Flossmoor in first round. … Senior quarterback Colt Michael has completed 135 of 232 passes for 1,948 yards, 29 touchdowns and has been intercepted five times. Senior running back Chris Caldwell has rushed for 923 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jalen Smith has caught 48 passes for 765 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior receiver Christian Joiner has caught 30 passes for 445 yards and seven touchdowns. …Senior defensive back Zach Novy has made 46 tackles and two interceptions. Senior defensive tackle Kaleb Randolph has made 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Junior defensive back Jordan Suggs has made 36 tackles and three interceptions.