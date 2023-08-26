EDWARDSVILLE — Jack Weaver always has put football at the top of his list.

But the Edwardsville High junior tight end learned a little bit from lacrosse— his secondary sport — last spring.

"It helped me with my footwork," Weaver said.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder translated that magic on the football field Friday night.

Weaver caught a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Tigers to a hard-fought 30-21 win over Jackson in an early season battle of tradition-rich programs.

Edwardsville handed Jackson, which won the Missouri Class 5 state title in 2020, its second successive opening-day loss after beating the Indians 41-34 in double overtime in last year's curtain-raiser. That setback ended Jackson's 31-game home winning streak.

Weaver, who also added a huge fourth-down catch on the game-winning drive, got the Tigers off and running with the best performance of his career.

Last season, he was used primarily as a blocker and caught just five passes all season long.

This time around, Weaver was one of the featured receivers in senior quarterback Jake Curry's high-powered arsenal.

Weaver got a hint that he might have more of a pass-catching role during off-season workouts.

"I've been seeing it all summer, I've been involved a lot more in the pass game," Weaver said.

Weaver was one of the favorite targets of Curry during the Tigers performance in 7-on-7 tournaments all summer long.

"Last year, being a first year (player), he knows what it's like now," said Edwardsville coach Kelsey Pickering, who picked up his first head coaching win. "It's just neat to see all of our guys make that growth from Year One to Year Two."

Weaver snared a 19-yard TD toss from Curry just over seven minutes into the contest for his first career touchdown. He hauled in a 35-yard scoring toss on the initial possession of the second half to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead.

Yet his third and final catch of the night might have been the biggest of the game. With the contest tied 21-all and just 1 minute and 4 seconds left in regulation, Weaver grabbed a 19-yard toss up the middle on fourth-and-15.

"When I see the ball coming at me, I don't think about anything else going on around me," Weaver said. "I just think, I've got to get this in my hands."

The catch gave the Tigers a first-and-goal at the 5-yard-line. Curry connected with senior wide out Joey DeMare from 4-yards away with 33.5 ticks on the clock for a 28-21 lead.

Edwardsville sealed the deal with a safety on a bad snap just seconds later.

Weaver scored two goals and recorded three ground balls during the lacrosse season, which ended May 8.

He immediately turned his attention to football. That extra work, coupled with a two-month lacrosse season, has appeared to make him better on the gridiron.

"Football is still what I hope to do in college," Weaver said.

Weaver learned the game from his father Joe, who was a quarterback at Roxana before graduating in 1999.

Lightning-quick coach

Pickering, who had been the Tigers defensive coordinator since 2008, took over when Matt Martin stepped down after 13 seasons.

He displayed his former playing skills by deftly dodging an attempted Gatorade bath right after the contest.

"We always look forward to our Week One game," Pickering said. "This was just a great team win against a great program."

Epenesa misses out

Junior defensive end Iose Epenesa, an NCAA Division I prospect, suffered an apparent leg injury just over two minutes into the contest and did not return.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder spent the rest of the night on the sideline without pads and did not appear to be limping.

"We'll let the medical people deal with that," Pickering said. "We won't talk about injuries."

Iose's brother, A.J., is beginning his fourth season as a defensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills.

Former Troy Buchanan coach OK with effort

Ryan Nesbitt, who helped turn the Troy Buchanan program around, has taken over the reins at Jackson.

For the most part, Nesbitt was pleased with the Indians performance on Friday.

"I thought they battled, I thought they played hard," said Nesbitt, who guided Troy to its first state semifinal appearance in 2021. "We've got plenty to clean up. But, I think we've got a good football team."

Nesbitt took over a downtrodden Troy program in 2014 and slowly moved it into prominence.

The Trojans were 7-33 over his first four years but went 30-22 over his final five seasons, including the school's first winning campaign in 27 years in 2018.

Edwardsville 30, Jackson 21