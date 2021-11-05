Emmanuel takes charge to lift Eureka past Ladue, into district championship game.

The Wildcats, with senior quarterback Carson Smith running the show, marched 55 yards on eight plays on their second possession of the third quarter to take the lead for good. Emmanuel carried six times and the hosts converted on a pair of third downs to move the chains.

"We just got real fired up at halftime and came out with an edge," Smith said. "We weren't going to beat ourselves and we (buckled) down and got it done."

Emmanuel got his special day started with a six-yard run midway through the first quarter. He added a 3-yard TD run to tie the game with 3:03 left in the first half.

The 5-foot-8 and 190-pounder carried the ball 43 times and slowed no sign of fatigue after the contest.

"He could go 50 times," Sumner said.

Added Emmanuel, "Make it 80."

Emmanuel's longest run was 75-yard gallop that set up his second score. Otherwise, the majority of his yards came on bruising runs up the middle.

"Their playmaker (Emmanuel) made a few more plays than ours," Ladue coach Mike Tarpey said.

The Wildcats defense also stiffened in the second half holding the Rams (9-2) in check.