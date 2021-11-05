Emmanuel takes charge to lift Eureka past Ladue, into district championship game.

EUREKA — Kevin Emmanuel gave an indication of what was to come on the third play Friday night.
The Eureka High junior running back went two steps to his left and found a trio of Ladue tacklers waiting to pounce. He simply lowered his head into the charging trio.
Then, his teammates joined him.
And with Emmanuel's legs churning a mile a minute, the pack bowled forward for a 7-yard gain.
"That's what we do, that's Eureka football," Emmanuel said.
It was the start of an impressive night.
Emmanuel went on to rush for a career-high 321 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 28-17 win over Ladue in a Class 5 District 2 semifinal in downtown Eureka.
Eureka (9-2) will travel to Summit (10-0) for the district championship at 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
The Wildcats rallied from a 17-14 halftime deficit on scoring runs of 1 and 49 yards by Emmanuel. His 49-yard gallop with 34 seconds left in the third period capped off a two-touchdown blitz in 4 minutes, 17 seconds and put his team in control 28-17.
"He is one special football player," Eureka coach Jake Sumner said. "Our (offensive) line did what they needed to do to get get us going in the second half — and (Emmanuel) did the rest."
The Wildcats, with senior quarterback Carson Smith running the show, marched 55 yards on eight plays on their second possession of the third quarter to take the lead for good. Emmanuel carried six times and the hosts converted on a pair of third downs to move the chains.
"We just got real fired up at halftime and came out with an edge," Smith said. "We weren't going to beat ourselves and we (buckled) down and got it done."
Emmanuel got his special day started with a six-yard run midway through the first quarter. He added a 3-yard TD run to tie the game with 3:03 left in the first half.
The 5-foot-8 and 190-pounder carried the ball 43 times and slowed no sign of fatigue after the contest.
"He could go 50 times," Sumner said.
Added Emmanuel, "Make it 80."
Emmanuel's longest run was 75-yard gallop that set up his second score. Otherwise, the majority of his yards came on bruising runs up the middle.
"Their playmaker (Emmanuel) made a few more plays than ours," Ladue coach Mike Tarpey said.
The Wildcats defense also stiffened in the second half holding the Rams (9-2) in check.
"I'm just proud of our kids' fight," Sumner said. "We challenged them this week to come in and play four quarters of quality football. They just gutted out that second half."
Ladue took a 14-7 lead on a 30-yard scoring scramble up the middle by senior quarterback Beau Dolan on the fourth-and-four midway through the second quarter.
A blocked punt by Tommy Margulis set the stage for a 27-yard field by Mason Taylor to give the Rams a 17-14 lead heading the break.
"The first half we came out and made some momentum plays," Tarpey said. "We played hard and I can't be upset with that."
Ladue senior Jared Rhodes triggered a strong running attack that pushed across 17 points in 13-plus minutes during the first half.
"They're a good football team and we knew it was going to be a game like this," Tarpey said. "At this time of the year, a lot of good teams have to go home."