KIRKWOOD — Ethan Venable was prepared to do anything Thursday night.

The Oakville High senior running back/defensive end, slowed by an ankle injury, found himself in a different role than usual.

Normally the featured back in a run-oriented offense, Venable was unable to handle his usual 18-plus carry load.

So he found some different ways to contribute.

"I would have filled water bottles for everybody if I had to," the 6-foot-2, 218-pound bruiser said.

That wasn't necessary.

But Venable did come up with a huge sack and a blocked punt to help the Tigers to a hard-fought 35-24 win over Webster Groves in a Suburban Conference Orange Pool contest at Kirkwood High.

Oakville moved out to a 3-0 start for the second season in a row.

The Tigers, who finished 6-5 last season, are well on their way to recording back-to-back winning campaigns for the first time since 2005-2006.

Webster Groves, the host school, was forced to move its home games to Kirkwood High this season while brand new state-of-the-art facilities are being built at home.

Oakville managed to get the job done even though Venable only carried the ball 10 times for 32 yards. He tallied 291 yards rushing over the first two games.

Venable, a wrestler who finished third in the state at 215 pounds last winter, knew that he would have to mix things up on this night.

"Once he got that adrenaline going, he was like Tarzan," Oakville coach Mike Genge said. "He's King Kong out there."

Venable helped trigger a four-touchdown effort in the second half as the Tigers rallied from a 10-7 deficit at the break.

First, he deflected a punt midway through the third period that set up a 34-yard TD toss from sophomore quarterback Max Bradley to junior wide out Joshua Williams. The score pushed the lead to 21-10 and gave the Tigers their second score in as many second-half possessions.

Then, he sacked Webster Groves sophomore quarterback Ryan Schneider on fourth-and-long midway through the final period.

Venable bowled over from 3-yards out three plays later to pump the advantage to 28-10.

"Football's a team sport and if my coach felt like I would be a liability on offense, then I switch to defense and go (100 percent)," Venable said.

The offense was more than able to hold its own, allowing Venable to concentrate on the defensive side.

Bradley hit on 11 of 16 passes for 138 yards.

The Tigers scored twice in a span of 4 minutes, 10 second in the third period to turn a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead.

"At halftime we said we've got to focus on the little picture," Genge said. "Get out there and go hard in a bunch of 4-second bursts."

Genge, who cut his coaching teeth at Lone Jack High in the midwestern part of Missouri, has the Tigers trending in the right direction.

"Last year, we were still learning how to win," Genge said. "This year, it's like we trust each other and we're expecting success."

Webster Groves sees progress

Webster Groves (0-3) has improved by leaps and bounds from last year.

The Statesmen lost to Oakville by a combined 97-10 in two meetings in 2022. This time around, they put up a strong fight.

Sophomore quarterback Will Travers hit on 23 of 38 passes for 321 yards. Senior Trevion Hulsey rushed for 70 yards and a pair of scores.

"We're making improvements," Webster Groves coach Conner White said. "I can't fault our kids for how hard they play. We have to understand that the mistakes we're making are costly."

Travers hit Jabari Booth on a 63-yard catch-and-run to get the Statesmen to within 11 points with just under two minutes remaining.

Statesmen flex Beach Boys muscle

The Webster Groves marching band turned in a sizzling performance of two songs from the Beach Boys infamous Pet Sounds album at halftime.

The 105-member unit cranked out, "Sloop John B," and "Wouldn't It Nice," to a resounding ovation during the break.

Under the direction of Jill Young and Kevin Cole, the band will continue to add a few more Beach Boys tunes at upcoming halftime performances.

"I've always been a fan of that album and so is (Cole)," explained Young of the 1966 classic. "The kids seem to enjoy performing those type of songs."

Two band members who are also softball players — juniors Sarah Pines and Abby Assouad - hustled over from their late afternoon win over Kirkwood just in time for the festivities.

Oakville 35, Webster Groves 24