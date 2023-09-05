De Smet senior placekicker Ethan Wehmueller has a running directive from his special teams teammates.

"Most of them tell me, 'Just kick this out of the end zone, so we don't have to run so hard or tackle anybody,' " Wehmueller said.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder with a booming leg usually complies by recording one touchback after another.

"I take pride in being able to do that for them," Wehmueller said.

Wehmueller's ability to continually force the opposition to start from its 20-yard line quietly has played a key role in the Spartans' 2-0 start to the campaign.

De Smet knocked off Glenbard West 10-0 in the Gateway Scholars Classic on Saturday afternoon at East St. Louis High School's Clyde C. Jordan Stadium. Glenbard West, located in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is coming off successive Class 8A quarterfinal-round appearances.

Wehmueller blasted a 42-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to get the Spartans off and running. He also drilled a career-long 49-yarder for the first points of a 44-21 win over Kirkwood during opening weekend.

"He does so many things that people might not understand how valuable he really is." De Smet coach John Merritt said. "He's a weapon for our defense, too. If we score, you're going to start on the 20. The only time he doesn't kick it through the end zone is when he's trying not to."

Wehmueller is 2-for-2 in field goals this season after a strong performance last year, his first year at the varsity level. He had four misses in 2022, but three were blocked.

Despite Wehmueller's stature, Merritt considers him a key member of a bruising defense that keeps the Spartans in every contest.

Sure, he's isn't built like De Smet defensive lineman Michael Phillips, who weighs 265 pounds and has recorded 10 tackles and a sack this season.

But Wehmueller is a full-fledged member of the stop unit.

"I consider myself part of the defense, at least that's what the coaches tell me," Wehmueller said.

Wehmueller has hit from 60 yards out in practice. He has also booted the ball 70 yards in the air.

De Smet special teams coach Neil Rackers, who spent 12 years kicking in the NFL for Cincinnati, Houston, Arizona and Washington, has been trying to convince Merritt to let Wehmueller try a field goal from 55 yards out or even longer.

"I know I could get it done," Wehmueller said.

A soccer player most of his athletic life, Wehmueller took up placekicking as a freshman. He immediately fell in love with the trade and is now hoping to kick in college.

He still plays for the De Smet soccer team and tallied two goals last season and has one this season.

But football is now his favorite sport.

Wehmueller has handled double duty without missing a beat. Soccer practice is usually in the morning and football workouts are after school. There are no conflicts with games being played at the same time this season.

"It's a challenge, but I'm used to it," Wehmueller says.

Wehmueller is just one cog in the Spartans' special teams magic. Senior snapper Andrew McLaughlin and holder Tripp Bergan have worked in sync with Wehmueller for the last three-plus seasons.

Bergan also is a deadly weapon with his punting skills. He averaged 34 yards per kick last season and let loose a bomb of more than 60 yards in a playoff game against Troy last season that was played in a driving rain.

"Special teams are so critical for us," Merritt said. "I don't know where we would be without this group."

Merritt helped guide the Spartans to the Class 6 state semifinals last fall in his first year at helm. Previously he coaches at John Burroughs from 2013-2021, leading the Bombers to the Class 3 state championship in 2015.

De Smet will host Chaminade (0-2) at 6 p.m. Friday in the Metro Catholic Conference opener for both schools.

A long wait for Vashon

Vashon has yet to play a game.

And due to a strange set of circumstances, it will be another week until the Wolverines get to take the field.

Vashon could not find an opponent for the first and third weeks of the season.

The PHL basketball power was supposed to play defending Class 3 state champion Cardinal Ritter at Gateway STEM on Friday.

But because of what St. Louis Public Schools deemed "an altercation at Vashon," school officials chose to forfeit the game that night.

The program has been on the right track, winning eight of 11 games last season after posting a 9-2 record in 2021. Vashon had back-to-back 1-9 years in 2019 and 2018.

Technically 0-1 because of the forfeit to Cardinal Ritter, Vashon is scheduled to make its season debut on the field at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 when it plays host to SLUH at Gateway STEM.

Another forfeit for Cardinal Ritter

Cardinal Ritter has been awarded a forfeit victory Friday over Duchesne, meaning it won't step on the field a second consecutive week.

Duchesne athletics director Paul Boschert said its football team would have at best 15 players available to play in a scheduled home game against the defending Class 3 state champion Lions.

Boschert cited a large number of positive COVID cases throughout the program as the reason for the small roster

"We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause many of you who were expecting to be at the football game on Friday," Boschert said in an email.

Cardinal Ritter (3-0) opened its season Aug. 26 with a 52-6 victory against McCluer before last week's forfeit by Vashon. Duchesne (0-3) lost 39-7 to Vianney last week and 58-0 to Lift for Life in its opener.

Gibson turning heads for Summit

Senior quarterback Grant Gibson quietly has made a name for himself at the Fenton school.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder led the Falcons on four successive scoring drives to begin the game Friday on the way to a 27-21 win over Marquette.

Gibson has connected on 23 of 43 passes for 277 yards and five touchdowns with only one interception this season.

He busted onto the scene last fall with a school record 2,233 yards passing. He threw for 33 touchdowns and five interceptions as the Falcons went 10-2. They were eliminated by Class 4 state champion St. Mary's.

"He's what makes our offense go," Summit coach Eric Stewart said.