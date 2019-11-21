When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 5 quarterfinal
Records: Eureka 10-1; Jackson 11-0
Rankings: Eureka No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media; Jackson No. 2 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Eureka 36, Vianney 0; Jackson 49, Fox 20
Up next: Winner of Raytown-Staley in a semifinal.
Streaming: Prepcasts.com will broadcast video of the game.
On Eureka: First meeting with Jackson since 2009. Between 2005 and 2009 played Jackson six times and won four. Five of those meetings were decided by eight or fewer points. ...Junior quarterback Carter Davis has completed 113 of 194 passes for 2,171 yards, 28 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 264 yards. Senior running back Teddy Bielecki has rushed for 495 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Jaquari Parks played in both district games after being injured against Kirkwood on Oct. 11. Senior receiver Zach Valentine has 42 receptions for 814 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jhalon Asher-Sanders has 26 catches for 639 yards and eight touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Jake McCollum has made 105 tackles and eight sacks. Junior linebacker Trace Ruckman has made 96 tackles and four sacks. Junior defensive lineman Daley Thompson has made 50 tackles and nine sacks. Sanders and Valentine have made three interceptions each.
On Jackson: Won first district championship since 2014. Had been eliminated four consecutive seasons by Vianney, which went on to win state titles in 2016 and 2018. Last quarterfinal appearance ended in a 31-21 loss to Ladue in 2014. Coach Brent Eckley is in his seventh season with the program after successful stops at Union and Montgomery County, where his high-octane offense invigorated both programs. ...Junior quarterback Cael Welker has completed 168 of 238 passes for 2,558 yards, 40 touchdowns and has been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 388 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Seth Waters has rushed for 1,034 yards and 13 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Kannen Turley has 35 catches for 585 yards and 14 touchdowns. Five players have at least 20 receptions and seven have caught touchdown passes. ...Defense has posted four shutouts and held four other opponents to 14 or fewer. Gave up a season-high 20 last week to Fox.