Eureka Wildcats at Kirkwood Pioneers

On Eureka: Split its last four meetings with Kirkwood. Won last year’s matchup 21-6. … Senior quarterback Carter Davis has completed 36 of 64 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. Has rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior running back Jaquari Parks has rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior receiver Tommie Davis has caught 10 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown. … Senior receiver Andrew Xenakis has caught seven passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Trace Ruckman has made 15 tackles. …At linebacker Xenakis has made 14 tackles. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson has made 10 tackles and two tackles for loss. … Defense has recorded two sacks and two interceptions.

On Kirkwood: Senior quarterback Kannon Nesslage has completed 29 of 53 passes for 461 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior running back Cole Johnson rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over Ladue. He is just the second Pioneer running back to break 100 yards in a game since the 2018 season. … Senior receiver Jaylen Phipps has caught nine passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Will Lee has caught seven passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jason Petty has made 25 tackles with two tackles for loss. … Senior linebacker Ryland Irvin has made 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior defensive lineman Asher Weinberg has made 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. … At defensive back Lee has made 17 tackles and two interceptions.