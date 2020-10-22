 Skip to main content
Eureka Wildcats at Kirkwood Pioneers
CBC v. Eureka Football

Eureka's Jaquari Parks (1) carries the ball against CBC at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo., on Oct. 3, 2020. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Eureka 2-1; Kirkwood 1-1.

Rankings: Eureka, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Kirkwood, No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason.

Last week: Eureka 54, Mehlville 17; Kirkwood 20, Ladue 7.

Stream: Prepcasts.com.

On Eureka: Split its last four meetings with Kirkwood. Won last year’s matchup 21-6. … Senior quarterback Carter Davis has completed 36 of 64 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. Has rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior running back Jaquari Parks has rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior receiver Tommie Davis has caught 10 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown. … Senior receiver Andrew Xenakis has caught seven passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Trace Ruckman has made 15 tackles. …At linebacker Xenakis has made 14 tackles. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson has made 10 tackles and two tackles for loss. … Defense has recorded two sacks and two interceptions.

On Kirkwood: Senior quarterback Kannon Nesslage has completed 29 of 53 passes for 461 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior running back Cole Johnson rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over Ladue. He is just the second Pioneer running back to break 100 yards in a game since the 2018 season. … Senior receiver Jaylen Phipps has caught nine passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Will Lee has caught seven passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jason Petty has made 25 tackles with two tackles for loss. … Senior linebacker Ryland Irvin has made 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior defensive lineman Asher Weinberg has made 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. … At defensive back Lee has made 17 tackles and two interceptions.

