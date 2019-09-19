When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Eureka 2-1; Lafayette 3-0
Rankings: Eureka No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Missouri Media Class 5
Last week: Eureka 24, Hazelwood Central 0; Lafayette 50, Ritenour 14
On Eureka: Won four in a row over Lafayette. Last year's 56-17 runaway was the largest margin of victory for either team in the last 16 meetings. ...Offense has struggled to find its footing the first three weeks as the Wildcats have not scored more than 24 points in a game. Quarterback Carter Edwards has completed 31 of 52 passes for 446 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Jaquari Parks has rushed for 265 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Zach Valentine has 14 receptions for 200 yards and two scores. Senior Jhalon Asher-Sanders has six receptions for 178 yards and three scores. ...Defense has posted consecutive shutouts after allowing 23 points in season debut against Fort Zumwalt West. Racked up 12 sacks with one interception and one fumble recovery. Senior linebacker Jake McCollum has 33 tackles and three sacks. Junior linebacker Trace Ruckman has 30 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Daley Thompson has five sacks.
On Lafayette: Won twice in its last 10 meetings with Eureka, the last coming in a 14-7 win in 2016. Off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2012 when it went to the Class 6 state semifinals. ...Senior running back Caden Phipps has rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He's caught five passes for 164 yards and three more touchdowns. Quarterbacks Blake Micek and TJ Bright have split time. Micek has thrown for 216 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Bright has thrown for 291 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Junior receiver Pernell Garner has five receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown. Senior Marsean Fisher has four receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. ...Defense has made three interceptions and recovered two fumbles. Six players have 20 or more tackles. Sophomore defensive lineman Tommy Hagan leads the way with 26. Junior defensive lineman Mitchel Hoffman and senior linebacker Jack Saunders each have 25 tackles.