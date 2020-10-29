Eureka Wildcats at Lindbergh Flyers

On Lindbergh: Lone loss this season came at Eureka. Since 2011 has lost 13 in a row to the Wildcats including three postseason games. Last defeated Eureka in 2010 when it played in a Class 6 quarterfinal. … Senior standout and North Dakota State recruit Logan Kopp has rushed for 777 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. … Senior quarterback Trey Fluchel has completed 21 of 43 passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted once. …Senior receiver Aidan Clancy has caught eight passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. … At linebacker Kopp has made 37 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. … Junior Brock Barger has made 27 tackles and an interception. … Javeion Tiller has made two interceptions.