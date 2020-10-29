Eureka Wildcats at Lindbergh Flyers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 quarterfinal.
Seeds, records: No. 6 Eureka 2-2; No. 3 Lindbergh 3-1.
Rankings: Eureka, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason.
Last week: Kirkwood 28, Eureka 17; Lindbergh 49, Parkway Central 6.
Up next: Winner of No. 2 seed Kirkwood and No. 7 seed St. Louis U. High.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available) with a $10 pay-per-view charge per screen.
On Eureka: Won 13 in a row over Lindbergh, including a 21-7 victory on Oct. 9. … Played just one home game this season. … Senior quarterback Carter Davis has completed 48 of 94 passes for 551 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 264 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior running back Jaquari Parks has rushed for 383 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior receiver Tommie Davis has caught 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown. …Senior tight end Andrew Xenakis has caught eight passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Trace Ruckman has made 23 tackles and two tackles for loss. … At linebacker Xenakis has made 22 tackles. … Senior linebacker Nate Campbell has made 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
On Lindbergh: Lone loss this season came at Eureka. Since 2011 has lost 13 in a row to the Wildcats including three postseason games. Last defeated Eureka in 2010 when it played in a Class 6 quarterfinal. … Senior standout and North Dakota State recruit Logan Kopp has rushed for 777 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. … Senior quarterback Trey Fluchel has completed 21 of 43 passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted once. …Senior receiver Aidan Clancy has caught eight passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. … At linebacker Kopp has made 37 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. … Junior Brock Barger has made 27 tackles and an interception. … Javeion Tiller has made two interceptions.
