Eureka Wildcats at Marquette Mustangs

On Eureka: Beat Kirkwood when junior kicker Bryce Clark knocked in a 42-yard field goal at the buzzer. ... Has won its first three games of the season for the first time since 2018. ... Has dominated rivalry with Marquette by winning 11 of the 12 meetings, including last two in a row. Its lone loss in the series was a 13-12 thriller in 2018. … Senior running back Kevin Emmanuel has rushed 74 times for 709 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jace Peterson has completed 16 of 23 passes for 153 yards, three touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Junior receiver Allen Brown and senior tight end Trenton Groff have combined to make 14 receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Ryan Thornhill has 27 tackles. Senior linebacker Connor Quinn has 19 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.

On Marquette: Unbeaten through its first three games of the season for just the fourth time since 1999. ... Lost 11 of 12 previous meetings with Eureka, including the last two. Has played all four of its games this season at home after last week’s game with Hazelwood Central was moved to Marquette due to an electrical issue at Central’s stadium. … Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 24 of 55 passes for 413 yards, two touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. He’s also rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Justin Jackson rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns against Central. Senior running back Connor Griebenow has rushed for 134 yards and one touchdown but did not play against Central due to an injury. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh has made 16 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Brian Fitzmaurice has 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and recovered two fumbles. Junior Caleb Syfert has 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman Alex Bray has 19 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior Camden Taylor has 16 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.