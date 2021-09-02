Eureka Wildcats at Marquette Mustangs

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Eureka 1-0; Marquette 1-0.
Last week: Eureka 52, Fort Zumwalt West 24; Marquette 48, Parkway Central 0.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Eureka: Has won 10 of its last 11 against the rival Mustangs, including the last meeting in 2019, 28-13. … Senior quarterback Carson Smith made his debut as the starter and completed 14 of 19 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown. Junior running back Kevin Emmanuel rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Seven different players caught passes against Fort Zumwalt West. Senior receiver Mason Mayer caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson made a team-high nine tackles. Four different players had one sack.
On Marquette: Defeated Eureka for the first time in school history in 2018. The two Rockwood School District rivals did not play during last fall’s truncated season. ... Opened the season with a third consecutive win over Parkway Central. The Mustangs have outscored the Colts 122-0 in those three games. … Senior running back Malique Flenoid rushed nine times for 164 yards and scored three times. Sophomore running back Justin Jackson rushed eight times for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand completed 9 of 14 passes for 101 yards and was intercepted once.