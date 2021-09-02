Eureka Wildcats at Marquette Mustangs

On Eureka: Has won 10 of its last 11 against the rival Mustangs, including the last meeting in 2019, 28-13. … Senior quarterback Carson Smith made his debut as the starter and completed 14 of 19 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown. Junior running back Kevin Emmanuel rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Seven different players caught passes against Fort Zumwalt West. Senior receiver Mason Mayer caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson made a team-high nine tackles. Four different players had one sack.