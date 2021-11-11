Eureka Wildcats at Summit Falcons

On Eureka: Faces Summit for the first time in 12 years. Won nine of 11 meetings against its Rockwood School District rival between 1999 and 2009. … Won back-to-back games after losing in overtime to Kirkwood 30-29 in regular-season finale. … Has not been shut out in at least two decades … Junior running back Kevin Emmanuel had a throwback game last week against Ladue as he rushed for 309 yards and four touchdowns. On the season he’s rushed for 1,640 yards and 25 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Carson Smith has passed for 1,726 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior receiver Aidan Fonke has 25 receptions for 427 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Mason Meyer has 19 receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson has made 94 tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception. Senior defensive lineman Matrell Brown has made 51 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Meyer has made 31 tackles and three interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Omarion Thomas has 29 tackles, four tackles for loss and six sacks. Junior defensive back Allen Brown has five interceptions.