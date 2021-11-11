Eureka Wildcats at Summit Falcons

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 5 District 2 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Eureka 9-2; No. 1 Summit 10-0.
Rankings: Summit, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Eureka 28, Ladue 17; Summit 27, Lafayette 0.
Up next: Seckman (9-2) or Jackson (10-0).
Stream: Pay per view on MSHSAA.tv.
Previous district titles: Eureka 16 (90, 93, 96, 97, 98, 00, 02, 05, 08, 09, 10, 11, 13, 14, 17, 19); Summit 13 (95, 98, 99, 01, 04, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15).
On Eureka: Faces Summit for the first time in 12 years. Won nine of 11 meetings against its Rockwood School District rival between 1999 and 2009. … Won back-to-back games after losing in overtime to Kirkwood 30-29 in regular-season finale. … Has not been shut out in at least two decades … Junior running back Kevin Emmanuel had a throwback game last week against Ladue as he rushed for 309 yards and four touchdowns. On the season he’s rushed for 1,640 yards and 25 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Carson Smith has passed for 1,726 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior receiver Aidan Fonke has 25 receptions for 427 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Mason Meyer has 19 receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson has made 94 tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception. Senior defensive lineman Matrell Brown has made 51 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Meyer has made 31 tackles and three interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Omarion Thomas has 29 tackles, four tackles for loss and six sacks. Junior defensive back Allen Brown has five interceptions.
On Summit: Shattered school record for consecutive wins behind its stellar defense. Outscored its opponents on average 40-3. Has posted three shutouts in its last four games and has five shutouts. Has yet to allow any opponent to score more than eight points in a game. Allowed four touchdowns all season. … Senior quarterback Mason Brown has passed for 936 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Elijah Stevens has rushed for 620 yards and scored 16 total touchdowns. Senior running back Dareonte Turman has rushed for 529 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Drew Krobath has 35 receptions for 520 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Camden Pye has 23 receptions for 286 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior defensive end Andrew Mehrhoff has made 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Dominic Nenninger has made 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a sack. As a unit the defense has made 42 sacks, 10 interceptions and recovered 17 fumbles.