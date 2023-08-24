Belleville West athletics director Joe Muniz has the utmost respect for the tradition of Friday night football.

"That's when the games are meant to be played," Muniz said.

Maybe not this weekend.

The extreme heat has forced some schools to move their Friday night openers to Saturday.

Which creates a different dynamic.

"Everyone is used to Friday games," Troy athletics director Jason Smith said.

Belleville West and Troy are among a dozen or so area schools that have moved their contests from Friday to Saturday in order to avoid the week-long heat advisory.

The Maroons will host Mascoutah in a contest that has been moved to 10 a.m. on Saturday. The game will feature the debut of West coach Ken Turner, who took over the program after winning back-to-back state championships at St. Mary's in St. Louis.

The Troy game against Holt will be played on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Lincoln County, 24 hours later than originally scheduled.

More than 20 games have been switched from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday to dodge the searing heat.

Edwardsville, a traditionally strong Southwestern Conference school, will host Missouri toughie Jackson at 8 p.m. on Friday. The Tigers, who ended Jackson's 31-game home winning streak with a 41-34 double overtime win last season, will have a new coach in Kelsey Pickering.

Jackson, which won the Class 5 state crown in 2020, also has a new boss. Former Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt is now in charge.

Moving games from one day to another creates some logistic problems for school administrators.

But in this instance, it appears to be the only way to get the contests played.

"I'm disappointed that we can't play on Friday night," said Muniz, who guided the West boys basketball team to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019. "But this is the right move and it's in the best interest of everyone."

Muniz said the switch to the morning could hurt attendance.

"People may have already had plans (for Saturday) in place," Muniz said.

The West band and cheerleaders will not be able to be there on Saturday due to prior commitments, taking away some of the ambiance from the season opener.

Troy, by keeping the game at night, might end up gaining fans.

"Honestly, I think we'll have a better crowd," Smith said. "I haven't seen a lot of teams at this point that are playing Saturday evening. We may get our normal crowd, plus some others that are looking for a Saturday night football game."

The Troy school district has postponed all athletic activities scheduled for Friday.

An excessive heat warning has been in place since Sunday, forcing many cancellations of other sports throughout the week.

The Troy Trojan Softball Classic, normally a Friday-Saturday event, has been shortened to just Saturday. The 16-team affair will be trimmed to two separate eight-team tournaments.

"It's not like we want the heat, but it's something we're dealing with the best that we can," Muniz said.

