When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Farmington 6-1; Lutheran North 5-1
Rankings: Lutheran North No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 2 Missouri Media
Last week: Farmington 42, Sikeston 0; Lutheran North 49, John Burroughs 6
On Farmington: Lone loss came to Class 5 No. 2 ranked Jackson. Uses a power rushing attack to control the ball and pound on its opponents. Has scored 23 or more points in all six of its wins this season. Running back Baden Botkin rushed for 94 yards and scored twice against Sikeston. Quarterback Kaden Files attempted two passes against Sikeston, one was intercepted. Files rushed for two touchdowns. Held on to its second shutout win this season after making a four-down defensive stand on its own 1-yard line.
On Lutheran North: Clinched its third consecutive Metro League championship with 49-6 win at Burroughs last Thursday. The game was called due to lack of light at halftime. Has won four in a row since 27-13 loss to Cardinal Ritter in Week 2. ...Sophomore quarterback Brian Brown took over as the starter due to injury in Week 3 and has completed 35 of 53 passes for 847 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Brown has rushed for 296 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ali Wells has rushed for 458 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Roni Rutledge has 16 carries for 176 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Jordan Smith, who was at quarterback prior to being injured, returned as a receiver and has caught 10 passes for 245 yards and scored three touchdowns. Senior Cam Griffin has 12 receptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Itayvion Brown has 54 tackles and three sacks. Senior linebacker Antonio Doyle has 25 tackles in his three games since becoming eligible after transferring from Hazelwood West. Junior defensive lineman Terrance Fuller has 28 tackles and two sacks. Sophomore defensive back Caldra Williford has five interceptions. Senior defensive back Aubrey Parker has three interceptions.