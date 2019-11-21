When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 4 quarterfinal
Records: Farmington 10-2; St. Mary's 10-2
Rankings: Farmington No. 10 Class 4 Missouri Media
Last week: Farmington 45, Cape Central 35; St. Mary's 18, McCluer 14
Up next: Winner of Grain Valley-Platte County in a semifinal.
Streaming: Prepcasts.com will broadcast live video.
On Farmington: Claimed first district championship in eight seasons. First meeting with St. Mary's in at least two decades. ...Run heavy offense relies on a stable of running backs to carry the load. Braden Botkin has rushed for 1,267 yards and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Kaden Files has scored 14 touchdowns and rushed for 540 yards. Royce Harris has 850 yards and eight touchdowns. Files has completed 8 of 25 passes this season for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Completed two passes for touchdowns in district final win over Cape Central. ...Rothman Harris has made 81 tackles and 10 sacks. Carson Sutton has made 77 tackles. Eli Lamb has three interceptions.
On St. Mary's: Won first district championship since 2012 when it advanced to a Class 4 semifinal and lost to eventual champion Webb City. Returns home after playing previous two consecutive district games on the road. ...Senior quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy has completed 164 of 294 passes for 2,805 yards, 35 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Sophomore receiver Kevin Coleman has caught 68 passes for 1,345 yards and 19 touchdowns. Has scored three return touchdowns. Senior receiver Timmy Muxo has caught 33 passes for 660 yards and seven touchdowns. Freshman receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 40 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore DeShawn Fuller has rushed for 650 yards and six touchdowns. ...Sophomore linebacker Achille Kpepya Jr. has 113 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions. Senior defensive end Patrick Harris has 99 tackles and 12 sacks. Kobe McClendon has 44 tackles and seven sacks. Coleman has seven interceptions. Muxo has six interceptions.