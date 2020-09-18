Farmington's gutsy late call leads to win over St. Dominic

O’FALLON, Mo. — There is an old adage in football that says you never take points off the scoreboard.
Farmington High coach Erik Kruppe does not ascribe to it.
After Kael Krause kicked what appeared to be the game-tying extra point with 14 seconds to play, St. Dominic was called for roughing the kicker, giving Kruppe the option to subtract the point and instead go for two points and the win.
Quarterback Kaden Files made his coach look like a genius.
On the same play that scored the touchdown to put them in that position, Files took the snap and followed his center over the goal line to give Farmington its first lead of the game and a dramatic 29-28 victory over St. Dominic on Friday.
“We’re a team that runs the football and wants to win at the line of scrimmage and when we had the opportunity to win the football game by gaining one-and-a-half yards, we had faith that our kids could get it and end the game,” Kruppe said.
St. Dominic (3-1) went deep into the playbook to take the lead late in the fourth quarter when wide receiver Matthew Willenbrink took a handoff from quarterback Gabe Serri and sprinted to his right before launching a 31-yard pass to Tate Cross down the right sideline to put the Crusaders in scoring position.
“We’ve been working on it all week in practice and it looked good,” Willenbrink said. “I wasn’t going to keep it and run it, I was going to throw it up there and Tate made a great catch.”
A back-shoulder throw from Serri to Cross at the front pylon from eight yards out put St. Dominic ahead 28-21 with 5 minutes 21 seconds to play.
But Farmington had a trick up its sleeve as well. On its 11th play of its game-winning drive, Jake Bishop received a pitch from Files and hoisted it up to Brady Cook, who endured pass interference to make a 20-yard catch and place the ball at the 1-yard line. It was the only completed pass of the game for the Knights.
“We’ve been practicing that play for a few weeks and we hadn’t pulled it out yet,” Kruppe said. “We thought we could take advantage of St. Dominic’s aggressiveness in trying to stop the run and get it over their heads. It was great execution by our kids.”
Files scored on a quarterback sneak, then won the game moments later on the same play, concluding a day when he ran 24 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
But he was being matched yard-for-yard in the first half by St. Dominic sophomore running back Jackson Overton, who began his big night on the Crusaders opening drive. After Serri rolled to his right and found Overton along the sideline for a 14-yard gain, the diminutive running back was the recipient of a huge hole through the center of the Farmington defense. He made one juke, cut left and outraced the secondary for a 37-yard touchdown.
“The line had a really good push, I saw the safety flat-footed and I just took care of business from there,” Overton said.
But Files was just as explosive as the quarterback of the Knights’ flex-bone option running attack. On a third down, Files kept the ball, stepped through a tackle and sprinted 66 yards down the sideline to tie the score.
Overton responded with his second touchdown of the quarter, making one cut in the hole and scooting between the hash marks for 59-yard burst up the middle to give the Crusaders the lead.
Again, it was short-lived.
Files led the Knights on a 63-yard drive, sparked by his own 29-yard run around right end to put Farmington in the red zone. Then Files sent a perfectly-timed option pitch to Cook, who coasted into the end zone from 10 yards away to tie the game at 14-all.
Files kept the ball 11 times for 148 yards in the first half, finding most of his success on the edges of the Crusaders’ defense.
“They have a heck of a quarterback who reads it well and you can’t mimic their offense in practice,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. “The first half was about feeling the speed which they can execute and I thought we need a great job in the second half relying on our technique and adjusting to their speed.”
Overton was again instrumental on the next St. Dominic scoring drive. He broke off runs of 11 and 17 yards at its start, part of his 145-yard first half. Then Serri fired a quick out to Cross, who discarded his defender with a stiff arm and waltzed in the end zone for a 21-yard score, his first of two touchdowns.
Again, Farmington responded. Fullback Braden Botkin, who had been contained up to that point, broke free for a 14-yard burst up the gut of the St. Dominic defense to send the teams into the locker room tied at 21-all.
After a scoreless third quarter, it took razzle-dazzle plays from both teams to find the end zone in the second half and a gutsy decision by Kruppe to win the game.
“Our team has a lot of fight in us and I know that after this game, we’re going to come back full-throttle,” Overton said. “After this tough loss, expect us to bounce back.”
