Festus Tigers at Hillsboro Hawks

On Festus: Won two in a row and three of four, with a 28-20 loss to Farmington sandwiched between. All four of its losses have come by eight or fewer points. … Lost to Hillsboro 34-29 on Sept. 24. … Has not beaten an opponent with a record above .500 this season. … Senior quarterback Cole Rickermann has passed for 2,613 yards, 27 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He recently set the school record for most passing yards in a season. Senior tight end and Baylor recruit Kaian Roberts-Day has rushed for 602 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Landen Bradshaw has rushed for 495 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Arhmad Branch has 34 receptions for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Isaac Stucke has 31 receptions for 733 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Carter Cupp has 75 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. Sophomore linebacker Eli Ortman has 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. Sophomore defensive back Trent Young has 37 tackles and three sacks. Senior defensive back Dalten Yates has 30 tackles and three sacks.