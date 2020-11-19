Festus Tigers at Union Wildcats

On Festus: Makes first quarterfinal appearance since 2007 where it was beaten by Vashon. … Faces Union for the first time since 2005. Since 2000 leads the series with Union 3-1. … Junior quarterback Cole Rickermann has thrown for 2,183 yards, 29 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 319 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior running back Cayden Gaze has rushed for 226 yards and six touchdowns this season. Last week against North County he rushed for a season high 117 yards and two scores. … Junior running back Kaian Roberts-Day has 579 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns. … Senior receiver Collin Doyel has caught 23 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior receiver Isaac Stucke has caught 20 passes for 326 yards and five touchdowns. … Freshman linebacker Eli Ortmann has made 79 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior defensive tackle Desmond Davis 78 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and four sacks. … At defensive back Doyel has three interceptions.