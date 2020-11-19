 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Festus Tigers at Union Wildcats
0 comments

Festus Tigers at Union Wildcats

Subscribe for $29 a year
St. Clair vs. Union football

Union's Donavan Rutledge returns a kickoff during a football game against St. Clair on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Clair High School in St. Clair, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 4 quarterfinal.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Festus 10-1; Union 6-4.

Rankings: Festus, No. 3 Class 4 Missouri Media.

Last week: Festus 27, North County 6; Union 26, John Burroughs 7.

Up next: Winner of MICDS and Hannibal in a semifinal.

Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.

On Festus: Makes first quarterfinal appearance since 2007 where it was beaten by Vashon. … Faces Union for the first time since 2005. Since 2000 leads the series with Union 3-1. … Junior quarterback Cole Rickermann has thrown for 2,183 yards, 29 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 319 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior running back Cayden Gaze has rushed for 226 yards and six touchdowns this season. Last week against North County he rushed for a season high 117 yards and two scores. … Junior running back Kaian Roberts-Day has 579 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns. … Senior receiver Collin Doyel has caught 23 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior receiver Isaac Stucke has caught 20 passes for 326 yards and five touchdowns. … Freshman linebacker Eli Ortmann has made 79 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior defensive tackle Desmond Davis 78 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and four sacks. … At defensive back Doyel has three interceptions.

On Union: Won first district title since 2011 when it made it to a Class 4 sectional. … Faces Festus for the first time since 2005. … Won three in a row during the postseason after missing Weeks 8 and 9 due to COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines. … Union has not submitted statistical information to STLhighschoolsports.com.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports