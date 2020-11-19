Festus Tigers at Union Wildcats

What: Class 4 quarterfinal.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Festus 10-1; Union 6-4.
Rankings: Festus, No. 3 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: Festus 27, North County 6; Union 26, John Burroughs 7.
Up next: Winner of MICDS and Hannibal in a semifinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.
On Festus: Makes first quarterfinal appearance since 2007 where it was beaten by Vashon. … Faces Union for the first time since 2005. Since 2000 leads the series with Union 3-1. … Junior quarterback Cole Rickermann has thrown for 2,183 yards, 29 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 319 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior running back Cayden Gaze has rushed for 226 yards and six touchdowns this season. Last week against North County he rushed for a season high 117 yards and two scores. … Junior running back Kaian Roberts-Day has 579 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns. … Senior receiver Collin Doyel has caught 23 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior receiver Isaac Stucke has caught 20 passes for 326 yards and five touchdowns. … Freshman linebacker Eli Ortmann has made 79 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior defensive tackle Desmond Davis 78 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and four sacks. … At defensive back Doyel has three interceptions.
On Union: Won first district title since 2011 when it made it to a Class 4 sectional. … Faces Festus for the first time since 2005. … Won three in a row during the postseason after missing Weeks 8 and 9 due to COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines. … Union has not submitted statistical information to STLhighschoolsports.com.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.