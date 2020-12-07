Final state football rankings released

For the first time since 2013, an area football team did not win a state championship. For the first time in seven seasons, an area team did not finish top-ranked in its class.

The final Missouri Media’s state rankings were released Monday night with every state champion resting atop its classification.

De Smet and MICDS were ranked second in Class 6 and Class 4, respectively, after both finishing as runner-up.

CBC wound up ranked No. 4 in Class 6 while Fox went from unranked to No. 5 on the strength of its first district championship and 10-win season in school history. Francis Howell was ranked No. 8 and Holt ended up No. 10. Lindbergh was just on the outside looking in after it was unable to play Fox in its district final due to COVID-19.

Jackson, which won its first state championship in its fourth championship game appearance, took the top honors in Class 5 a year after being the runner-up. Fort Zumwalt North finished No. 4 after making its fourth semifinal appearance in five seasons. The Panthers have lost to the eventual champion in the semifinals the last two seasons. Chaminade picked up two spots to finish as No. 8 after it was beaten by Jackson in the quarterfinal round.