First American Cancer Society all-star game set for Friday night

Who's up for one more Friday night under the lights?

The first American Cancer Society High School Football All-Star game is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hunter Stadium on the campus of Lindenwood University.

Charles Glenn will come out of retirement and sing the national anthem prior to the game.

Team Red will face Team White, and both sides are filled with 76 local football senior standouts from 31 teams.

Coaching Team Red will be Larry Frost, who was last seen patrolling the sidelines at Kirkwood and before that at Clayton. Bob Bunton Jr. will also come out of retirement to coach Team White a year after he ended his long stint with Parkway North.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.

The game originally was scheduled for Sunday, but the winter storm forced it to be postponed.