First career field goal by Schmieder makes Althoff playoff eligible with win over Alton

ALTON — It wasn’t easy, but the Althoff football team gained the desired result.

Senior Tyler Schmieder kicked a 19-yard field goal and senior Lucious Dones made two clutch catches late in the fourth quarter Friday as the Crusaders defeated Alton 17-14.

The victory improved Althoff to 5-4 and made it playoff eligible in Class 2A.

“Even if we play well offensively, we don’t blow people out,” a relieved Althoff coach Austin Frazier said. “Defensively, we don’t blow people out. We like making things hard on ourselves. But you know what? It doesn’t matter what the score is. We’ve got five wins, and that’s all that matters.”

The game became important for the Crusaders when the Illinois High School Association determined that Mount Vernon had used an ineligible player in a Sept. 16 victory over visiting Althoff. That loss turned into a forfeit win, meaning the Crusaders were 4-4 instead of 3-5 entering the ninth and final week of the regular season.

Schmieder’s left foot made the difference. The former soccer player decided to change things up for his final year at Althoff, playing football instead. His field goal with 8 minutes and 21 seconds left in the game proved to be the difference.

It was Schmieder’s first field goal. He had missed a 35-yard attempt on Althoff’s first possession of the game when the ball clanged off the upright.

“At the time, I didn’t really know it was going to be the game-winner because there was still (plenty of time) left,” Schmieder said. “But Ben Hug and Grant Hoffman, my long snapper and my holder, they set the ball up perfectly for me to just punch it through.”

Moments before the field goal, Schmieder probably was anticipating that his next action on the field would be a kickoff. That’s because the Crusaders, with the game deadlocked at 14, had a first-and-goal on the Alton 2-yard line.

Junior quarterback Braylon Grayson rushed to the 1-yard line on first down, then was dropped for a 1-yard loss on second down. On third-and-goal from the 2, Grayson fell on his own fumble, setting up fourth-and-goal from the 3. Schmieder was summoned and his kick was true.

“I was definitely a bit nervous because at practice the other day, I missed one from there,” Schmieder said. “But then I stayed after practice and worked on that exact kick. I’m very happy I got the opportunity to put that one through. It was such a great feeling. It was a great way to end my first regular season of football ever.”

Frazier said having Schmieder on the team has been enjoyable. He has steadily seen Schmieder improve during practices, with no real rewards other than PATs until Friday.

“He’s been a guy that we didn’t have a ton of confidence in beyond PATs in week one to where if we’re at the 25-yard line, he’s good from 35 consistently,” Frazier said. “To do that in eight or nine weeks … He kicks probably 400 balls a day. That’s all he does.

“He’s a soccer guy, and when you see him on the sidelines, there’s not a kid in the state of Illinois that has more fun playing football than Tyler Schmieder. I love his energy. You see genuine happiness out of a kid. That’s what this is all about.”

Alton (1-8) didn’t make it easy on Althoff. The Redbirds led 7-0 on a 5-yard touchdown run by senior Keith Gilchrese on the first play of the second quarter, then fell behind 14-7 as Althoff got a 2-yard touchdown run by Grayson in the second quarter and a 10-yard touchdown run by Grayson in the third quarter.

The Redbirds, however, rallied to tie it at 14 on a 10-yard touchdown run by Gilchrese on their ensuing possession.

“We fought,” Redbirds coach David Parker said. “We knew that Althoff had an opportunity to make it to the playoffs. One of our things was to see if we could keep them out of the playoffs. We finally played a full four quarters. It was a pleasure to see those guys do that tonight.”

Althoff’s winning possession was set up by an interception from Dones. On the Crusaders next possession, Dones had a 10-yard catch from Grayson on a third-and-8 play and then a 10-yard catch from Grayson on a fourth-and-8 play.

“Coach Frazier is always telling us to put our best foot forward,” Dones said. “He told us before the game that big-time players make big-time plays. A shoutout to my quarterback. He’s doing everything he needs to do.

“We’ve been working toward this goal. It’s our first time in the playoffs since 2016. We’re looking to make a run. Now we’re putting our best foot forward and doing what we need to do.”

Schmieder is happy to see Althoff exceed expectations.