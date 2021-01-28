Five-star recruit Burden transfers to East St. Louis from Cardinal Ritter

"Touchdown Luther" is moving across the Mississippi River.
One of the nation’s top-rated high school football prospects in the junior class, Luther Burden III has started the process of enrolling at East St. Louis High after spending his first two and half years of high school at Cardinal Ritter.
“He showed up today to register at our school,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said Thursday.
Cardinal Ritter coach Brennan Spain declined comment.
A five-star recruit, Burden is the No. 1 wide receiver in the country in his class according to Rivals. He’s the No. 2 recruit in Missouri behind St. Mary’s star wide receiver Kevin Coleman, according to 247sports.
The 6-foot-2 and 194-pound Burden verbally committed to Oklahoma in October after whittling down 40 NCAA Division I scholarship offers. Verbal commitments are not binding. Burden can’t sign his binding national letter of intent until December.
In eight games during the fall’s pandemic shortened season, Burden caught 31 passes for 895 yards and scored 13 touchdowns as Cardinal Ritter advanced to the Class 3 semifinals for the second time in three seasons.
In 30 career games, Burden has caught 124 passes for 2,941 yards and 39 touchdowns. He only played seven games his sophomore season before Ritter’s football program was dissolved after it was revealed the coaching staff intentionally used an ineligible player.
Burden also is a standout basketball player who has averaged nearly 12 points and four assists this season for the Ritter boys basketball team. He was an integral part of the Lions winning the Class 3 state championship last year.
Sunkett said Burden will go through the normal registration process while his transfer paperwork is processed. The Illinois High School Association will have to clear Burden for him to be eligible.
Until that happens Burden can begin preparing for Illinois’s spring season. The Flyers have started back weightlifting after the IHSA cleared offseason workouts with the blessing of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“He’s weightlifting with the kids,” Sunkett said. “We’ll go from there.”