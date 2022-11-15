Football: Althoff aims to build off longest playoff run since 2016

Austin Frazier left his voice in Johnston City.

And maybe a year or two of his life at various football fields this fall.

But he wouldn’t change a thing.

In his third season as Althoff High’s football coach, Frazier guided the Crusaders into the Class 2A quarterfinals, where they lost 42-32 at Johnson City on Saturday. It was the first playoff appearance for Althoff since 2017 and its first quarterfinal appearance since 2016.

It was a playoff run that wasn’t necessarily expected. Althoff (7-5) received a forfeit win in mid-October when Mount Vernon disclosed it used an ineligible player in its South Seven Conference game with Althoff. It was one of two games Mount Vernon forfeited this season.

That win pushed Althoff’s record to 4-4 headed into its Week 9 game at Alton. Win and the Crusaders were in the playoffs for the first time in five years.

“The Alton game was kind of circled on the board for us,” Frazier said.

Althoff won 17-14 to qualify for the playoffs but got all it could handle from 1-8 Alton.

The Crusaders had grown accustomed to playing in tight games. They played in six games decided by a touchdown or less and won four of them.

“Every one of our games on the back end of the year, other than Cahokia, were close, down to the wire games,” Frazier said. “It probably took a year or two off my life. I wouldn’t have it any other way. We learned a lot about each other as a group, as a team, as coaches. It was a lot of fun. We faced a lot of adversity throughout the course of the year. I think that’s probably what prepared us best for being in those moments.”

After it punched its playoff ticket, Althoff proceeded to take advantage of the opportunity. The Crusaders won at Shelbyville, 38-34. Althoff then followed it up with a 26-14 win over Red Bud at home.

Frazier and his staff believed the Crusaders had it in them to make a playoff push but none of the players had ever experienced anything close to it. After missing out on the playoffs for three consecutive years and then throwing in a COVID-19 altered spring season, too, Althoff’s roster was completely new to the rigors of the postseason.

“We knew in the summer had a shot to be a playoff contending team. That was the goal. Whatever happens in the playoffs happens in the playoffs,” Frazier said. “We feel like we’re a little bit ahead of schedule as a staff in this rebuild mode for where we took over. Now the bar is kind of set. We’ve made the quarterfinals and we have no intention of going the opposite direction going forward.”

Althoff’s program is at a crucial juncture. It will graduate a good group of seniors but should bring back plenty of talent and experience. The Crusaders received contributions up and down the roster as eight players scored three or more touchdowns and none scored more than five. Seven players had 50 or more tackles but none broke 100.

“That’s hopefully going to be a hallmark of our teams going forward,” Frazier said. “We want to be a team that’s not predictable in what we do offensively or defensively. We want to be aggressors in a lot of different ways. We can do a whole lot of different stuff depending on our personnel.”

Now that the underclassmen have seen and felt what playoff football looks like it can only aid them as they prepare for next season. There’s no greater teacher than experience and for the first time in years Althoff has it.

“Our underclassmen understand what kind of work ethic is required,” Frazier said. “What kind of attention to detail, weight training, offseason training, everything that went into this season I think they got a real good taste of what success looks like.”

Who that success comes against also will be different. Next season will be the first since 2001 Althoff does not compete in the South Seven Conference. The Crusaders will shift to an independent schedule for the foreseeable future. Next year is set but Althoff is still looking for a Week 4 opponent in 2024.

A 2004 Althoff graduate, Frazier doesn’t know anything other than the Crusaders competing in the South Seven. But that doesn’t change the objectives and expectations he and his staff have for this team in the near and distant future. Whoever is on the schedule, Althoff wants to compete every play and give itself a chance at the playoffs when the regular season ends in Week 9.

“What’s nice is there’s so many good opponents in the area we don’t think we’re going to lose any of that strength of schedule the South Seven brings,” Frazier said. “We’re here now, we’ve put ourselves back in a position to be successful in the future. It’s on the young guys now to make sure that (playoff drought) never happens again.”