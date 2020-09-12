Football flashback: 40 years ago, DeSmet scored a victory it could savor 'forever, and ever, and ever."

From that moment forward, skepticism prevailed over the quality of football this year at Jeff City, which was lethargic last week in a season-opening victory over lightly regarded Hazelwood West. Buford's 16-yard run culminated a seven-play second-quarter scoring drive directed by John Olson, who provides finesse offensively as quarterback of a wishbone attack and creates mayhem defensively as a linebacker.

On the Spartans' next possession, a 44-yard halfback pass from Buford to Rick Weber preceded a 10-yard scoring run by Hohl with only 44 seconds remaining in the first half. And on their second possession of the second half, Hohl's 37-yard run led to a 24-yard field goal by Mike Johnston.

"We did a lot of goofy things," Christian said in reference to the Spartans' listless start. "We never do a lot of great things. But we're as aggressive as anybody. A team with the spirit this one has isn't going to give up."

While Buford noted that the Spartans "might have gotten a little cocky" after learning of their No. 1 ranking only minutes before the game, Olson sensed they "might have been a little timid, just because it was Jeff City."