Football flashback: 40 years ago, DeSmet scored a victory it could savor 'forever, and ever, and ever."

Editor's note: During this high school season we'll look back at some big games played through the years. On Sept. 13, 1980, two football juggernauts met on the field at Lindenwood College when De Smet played Jefferson City. Here was our original coverage of the game.
Projections of the demise of Jefferson City undeniably Missouri's premier high school football team throughout the 1970s seemed premature and misguided during the first 15 minutes of the Jays' game Friday night.
An offense which had been deemed inferior to those of recent Jeff City teams was unhampered by DeSmet, the No. 1 team in the Post-Dispatch's ranking of the St. Louis area's large schools.
The Jays' defense was as Jeff City defenses have always seemed to be: impenetrable.
These developments prompted a pained concession by a DeSmet starter; a simple revelation, yet a startling one for a team which, in the manner of its coach, thrives on optimism and positive thinking.
"I can't believe it," he moaned to no one in particular. "We are getting beat."
But that coach, Bob Christian, the man with more gyrations than any of his gifted running backs, would devise a strategy vital to a 17-0 DeSmet victory on the Lindenwood College field.
With the Spartans' offense stumbling inside its 15-yard line early in the second quarter, running back Tim Hohl executed a 64-yard quick kick which mired Jeff City inside its 35 for the first time in the game. An aroused DeSmet offense forced Jeff City to punt from Its 15 and a 20-yard return by Tony Buford gave the Spartans the ball on the Jays' 41.
From that moment forward, skepticism prevailed over the quality of football this year at Jeff City, which was lethargic last week in a season-opening victory over lightly regarded Hazelwood West. Buford's 16-yard run culminated a seven-play second-quarter scoring drive directed by John Olson, who provides finesse offensively as quarterback of a wishbone attack and creates mayhem defensively as a linebacker.
On the Spartans' next possession, a 44-yard halfback pass from Buford to Rick Weber preceded a 10-yard scoring run by Hohl with only 44 seconds remaining in the first half. And on their second possession of the second half, Hohl's 37-yard run led to a 24-yard field goal by Mike Johnston.
"We did a lot of goofy things," Christian said in reference to the Spartans' listless start. "We never do a lot of great things. But we're as aggressive as anybody. A team with the spirit this one has isn't going to give up."
While Buford noted that the Spartans "might have gotten a little cocky" after learning of their No. 1 ranking only minutes before the game, Olson sensed they "might have been a little timid, just because it was Jeff City."
As his players kneeled in a bereft old gymnasium on the Lindenwood campus after the game, Christian momentarily realized that the significance of a victory over the Jays was virtually intransmittable. Sorting through his emotions for the proper words, the coach whose players affectionately refer to him as "The Bear" finally told them, "I want you to savor this victory forever, and ever, and ever."
The scene was a stark contrast to one across campus, where in the locker room used by the football Cardinals during preseason training camp, Jeff City Coach Pete Adkins sternly lectured on the virtues of perseverance In the presence of adversity.
The pose was an uncustomary one for Adkins, a nationally prominent coach who has lost only 19 of his 227 games at the school. The loss was the second in the Jays' last three games, but only their third in their last 52, a stretch which included victories in the 1976, '77 and '78 state championship games and a 7-6 loss to Webster Groves in the 79 title contest.
"Beating Pete Adkins is one of the greatest thrills I've ever had he's the greatest of them all." Christian declared. "And we weren't even as sharp this week as we were last week (a 28-0 victory over Belleville West).
"When I stood out there on the field last week, I was never so proud of one of my teams. They were dynamite they had so much spirit when they hit the field you knew they were going to win. That's something Pete's teams do. I copy a lot off Pete."
But there was nothing to be learned Friday night from The Master. The Bear's team, which has the most potentially devastating schedule of the area's large schools, had asserted itself as a legitimate contender for the 1980 state championship.
"Be proud," Christian told his players, "but don't you dare be even a little bit smug."
