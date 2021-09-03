 Skip to main content
Football game between Lutheran North, Lift for Life suspended because of fights in crowd
Football game between Lutheran North, Lift for Life suspended because of fights in crowd

The football game between Lutheran North and Lift For Life was suspended in the third quarter Friday night when the St. Louis County Police department had to respond after multiple teenage spectators were fighting in the crowd, according to multiple accounts of the incident.

Playing at home, Lutheran North led 20-8 when the game was suspended.

Crusaders head coach Kyle Wagner said the teams will attempt to finish the game at a later date.

Lutheran North is the No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, and Lift for Life is No. 10.

