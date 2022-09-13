Football grid bits: Cardinal Ritter heads to Helias for ranked tussle; CBC receiver gets offer from Ohio State

Cardinal Ritter faces its stiffest test this season when it goes to Jefferson City to face off with Helias.

The No. 6 team in the Class 5 Missouri Media poll, Helias (3-0) already has picked up an impressive win over a talented Hannibal in its season opener. Last week it turned a 16-10 halftime deficit into a 58-16 win against perennial contender Battle (0-3).

The No. 4 small school and the No. 2 team in the Class 3 Missouri Media poll, Ritter (3-0) has a good history against Helias. The last time these two met was in Week 9 of the 2020 season. The Lions began the season late due to restriction put in place by the St. Louis City Health Department but still gave a good effort in a 27-18 loss. Helias went on to finish 14-0 and beat MICDS in the Class 4 title game.

The previous time these two hooked up was the 2019 season, when the Lions rolled to a 48-14 win but later forfeited that victory when it was revealed they used an ineligible player.

These schools share some unique history as they have produced the last two players from Missouri to play for Nick Saban’s powerhouse Alabama program. Helias graduate Hale Hentges played tight end for the Crimson Tide from 2015 through 2018 after signing with Alabama out of high school.

Standout receiver Jameson Williams graduated from Ritter in 2019, and after initially signing with Ohio State transferred to Alabama, where he was one of the top wideouts in the nation in the 2021 season. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the first round of the NFL draft.

East St. Louis off to worst start since 2014

After losing in suburban Atlanta to Creekside High 10-8, East St. Louis is 1-2. It’s the worst three-game start for the Flyers since they began the 2014 season 0-3.

It’s just the fifth time since 1999 East Side has won one or fewer games through its first three weeks. The Flyers started 1-2 in 2009, 2012 and 2013.

In last week’s loss the Flyers offense, which was so potent when it exploded for 64 points against CBC the week before, was stifled as its only score came when sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. returned a punt 70 yards. Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle hit on 8 of 27 passes for 70 yards and was intercepted once. He rushed for 9 yards as well.

As a team the Flyers rushed 33 times for 86 yards for an average of 2.61 yards per carry.

Creekside (1-2) was desperate for a win as it has to finish in the top-four of its designated region in Georgia to qualify for the Georgia High School Association playoffs.

The No. 1 large school, East St. Louis opens up Southwestern Conference play at Belleville East (2-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

East Side has won its last nine in a row on the field against the Lancers and 18 of its last 19.

Belleville East pulled off a 17-14 win in 2011 when Brandon Hoguet hit a 25-yard field goal in overtime.

The Lancers were awarded a 2-0 forfeit victory in 2015 when East St. Louis was unable to play due to the District 189 teacher’s strike.

Other notes

• Francis Howell Central beat Fort Zumwalt South 34-7 Friday night to run its record to 3-0. It’s just the third time this century the Spartans are undefeated through their first three games. The last time it happened was 2017. The only other time was 2001.

In both of those seasons Howell Central was unable to extend its streak to four in a row as Timberland scored a 55-16 win in 2017. The 2001 team lost 49-13 to Hickman.

This year’s Spartans have a considerable task on their hands as they host No. 8 large school Troy (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the GAC South opener for both teams.

• Marquette will have to continue its season without one of its stalwarts as senior defensive end George Gaston took to his Twitter account to share that he suffered a season-ending injury. The 6-foot-4 and 238-pound Gaston was a force last season for the Mustangs as he racked up 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss and nine sacks.

The No. 7 large school, Marquette (3-0) hosts rival Eureka (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.