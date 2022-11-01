Football grid bits: Kirkwood faces CBC for first time since 2014

For just the second time this century two of the area’s best football programs will cross paths with the season on the line when Kirkwood travels to face CBC in a Class 6 District 1 semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, No. 2 team in the Class 6 Missouri Media poll, reigning Class 6 champion and No. 1 seed CBC (9-1) advanced with a 57-6 win over Vianney.

2022 high school football postseason scoreboard Schedules and scores for the Illinois and Missouri high school football postseason.

No. 4 seed Kirkwood (6-3) beat Lindbergh 52-10 in its district opener. The winner gets either No. 2 seed Marquette (9-1) or No. 3 seed Seckman (9-1) in the district final.

The only previous time these two met was in the 2014 Class 6 semifinals at CBC when the Cadets rolled to a 55-10 win on their way to the first state championship in school history.

It’s the first time in eight years the Pioneers and Cadets will play, but it’s the third consecutive season Kirkwood has to deal with a member of the Metro Catholic Conference in postseason play. The Pioneers were forced to forfeit their 2020 district opener against St. Louis U. High due to COVID-19 protocols. Last season De Smet beat Kirkwood 35-7 in the first round of the district tournament.

The last time the Pioneers beat a MCC opponent was 2017, when they won 20-14 at Chaminade in Week 1. They have not played neighbor Vianney, which is located in Kirkwood, since 2016.

Kirkwood senior running back Deion Brown has been the Pioneers’ offensive engine as he’s rushed for 1,411 yards and 26 touchdowns. An Eastern Michigan recruit, Brown has firmly cemented himself as the most prolific running back in program history.

Kirkwood’s three losses this season came by a combined five points to Vashon, Eureka and Marquette.

Illinois playoff nuggets

• The No. 22 seed in the Class 8A bracket, Edwardsville (7-3) hosts No. 6 seed Loyola Academy (9-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Ramblers are ranked as the No. 2 team in the Chicago Sun-Times Super 25 this week and are regarded as the heavy favorite to win the Class 8A championship. Their one loss this season came against Class 7A favorite Mount Carmel (10-0).

• The No. 8 seed in Class 7A, Collinsville (9-1) travels to Chicago to take on No. 24 Brother Rice (6-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Crusaders have an ugly record but a strength of schedule that’s impressive. All four of their losses came against teams ranked in the top 11 in the Chicago Sun-Times Super 25 in No. 1 Mount Carmel (10-0), No. 2 Loyola (9-1), No. 10 Marist (8-2) and No. 11 St. Rita (8-2).

Brother Rice advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 27-0 win at No. 9 seed Jacobs (8-2).

• A No. 6 seed in the Class 6A bracket, No. 1 large school East St. Louis (8-2) travels to No. 3 seed Normal Community West (9-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Wildcats have leaned on their defense all season as they’ve allowed 57 total points and posted six shutouts. They allowed two other opponents to score seven or fewer points. The only opponent that scored more than 14 points was Richmond-Burton (10-0) when it beat Normal West 33-26 on Sept. 17.

East St. Louis won both of its previous meetings with Normal West in 2013 and 2014.

• A No. 2 seed in the Class 5A bracket, Highland (9-1) hosts No. 7 seed Mascoutah (7-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs beat the Indians 56-0 on Oct. 14 on their way to the Mississippi Valley Conference title. This is the second time these two conference rivals will meet in the postseason. Mascoutah picked up a 35-6 win in 2005.

• A No. 5 seed in the Class 4A bracket, Breese Central (8-2) will travel to No. 4 Rochester (9-1) for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday. It will be the fourth meeting between these two since 1999 and the first since 2018, when Rochester beat Central 53-27 in the first round of the playoffs. Rochester has won nine in a row since its lost its season opener to Sacred Heart-Griffin 62-27.