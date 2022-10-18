Football grid bits: Lafayette passes 74 times in wild comeback win; O'Fallon kicker hits from 52

Boyd Manne didn’t have a clue.

Lafayette’s long time coach, Manne was asked how many passes his Lancers attempted in Friday’s wild 48-47 win over Ritenour.

“I guessed in the mid-50s,” Manne said with a chuckle.

He wasn’t all that close.

Lafayette passed the ball a whopping 74 times. Sophomore quarterback Jack Behl hit on 46 of his 72 attempts for 472 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted once. Zae Jones and Jeremy Lewis each attempted and completed one pass for touchdowns. All told Lafayette hit on 48 of 74 passes for 515 yards and five touchdowns.

Never before has Manne coached a game where his team chucked it around the yard like that. But when you take what the defense gives you, sometimes these things happen.

“We were doing what we had to do to try and move the football,” Manne said. “We got down by some scores. We had to run some two-minute offense for most of the second half.”

Lafayette (6-2) did some of its best work on both sides of the ball in the last six minutes of the fourth quarter. The Huskies took a 47-27 lead when junior quarterback Jayden Barnett hooked up with senior receiver Eli Mitchell for a 50-yard touchdown with 6 minutes and 19 seconds to play in the game.

Over the next six minutes the Lancers scored three times as Behl found Jones for two touchdowns and junior running back Dre Davis scored once. Jones’ final touchdown of the night came with 24 seconds to play. Senior kicker Brayden Kladney knocked in the extra point to put the Lancers in front.

A junior receiver, Jones was spectacular as he caught 20 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns on top of his 35-yard touchdown pass.

Ritenour (4-4) and Lafayette combined for 47 points in the fourth quarter.

“Both teams had some key stops, too,” Manne said. “It was kind of like a track meet. There was some good speed on the field and kids were making plays. When you look back it’s like, ‘Wow that was impressive by both sides.’ During it, that was a little stressful.”

The Lancers have won three in a row and are trending in the right direction entering the last week of the regular season. They have the opportunity to wrap up the Suburban Conference Red Pool crown when they host Lindbergh (5-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. Both Lindbergh and Lafayette are 3-0 in conference play and the winner will get the league title all to itself. For a young team like Lafayette that would be a significant achievement.

“We’ve got a special group of young men. They’re very competitive, they’ve done a great job of buying in and we’re learning every week,” Manne said. “We knew this was going to be a competitive and special group back in the summer the way they were approaching things. They’re excited for the opportunity to compete again Friday for a conference championship.”

Hartman's big boot

Brogan Hartman put himself in the state record book Friday night.

A sophomore kicker at O’Fallon, Hartman drilled a 52-yard field goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter as the Panthers beat Alton 52-0. It ties him with 11 other kickers for the 20th all-time longest field goal in the state of Illinois.

At most schools this would put Hartman atop the program’s leaderboard. But O’Fallon has been home to a slew of kicking standouts. Tucker McCann holds the all-time state record with a 60-yard field goal he drilled against Belleville East in 2014 as a junior. A 2016 O’Fallon graduate, McCann also hit field goals from 51 and 53 yards in his career.

Hartman can’t even claim the second-longest kick in school history to himself. He has to share it with Kevin Kinsall. A 2006 graduate, Kinsall hit a 52-yard field goal in a 55-15 win over Collinsville in 2004. It was one of 14 field goals Kinsall hit that season.

One place Hartman may be able to eclipse a school record is extra-point kicks made. Kinsall holds the school mark with 43 in a season. Hartman is closing in with 38.

The No. 4 large school, O’Fallon (7-1) hosts Cahokia (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in its regular-season finale.

Grid bits

• Mount Vernon forfeited victories over Triad (6-2) and Althoff (4-4) because it used an ineligible player in those games. Mount Vernon (4-4) is now on the cusp of being eliminated from the playoffs, while Triad has solidified its position and Althoff can make itself eligible with a win over Alton.

• Two of the areas toughest-luck teams will face off Saturday morning. Confluence (1-6) travels to Principia (1-6) for an 11 a.m. kickoff. Confluence won its first game since the 2017 season when it beat the Missouri Military Academy 26-6 on Sept. 22, ending a 25-game losing streak.

Principia’s lone win this season was a 13-0 forfeit victory from Missouri Military Academy.

• McCluer hosts McCluer North in a rivalry game at 1 p.m. Saturday. McCluer (0-8) has been mired in a miserable stretch as its been outscored 261-56 this season. McCluer North (2-6) has lost four in a row and six of its last seven. The Comets won last year’s game 60-18, but the Stars won the previous two meetings a combined 69-6.

• Cardinal Ritter hosts St. Louis U. High in the first meeting between these city schools this century and possibly ever. The No. 2 small school and top-ranked team in Class 3, Ritter (8-0) is one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the area, joining Francis Howell and Union. The Lions looked strong in last week’s win at previously undefeated Hillsboro.

SLUH (3-5) is fresh off a tough 17-14 overtime loss at home to Rockhurst (4-4).