Football grid bits: MICDS, Eureka bring potent rushing attacks into stellar matchup

The fastest district final in the area might just be when No. 1 seed Eureka hosts No. 2 seed MICDS at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 5 District 2 title championship.

Both teams have built their success around their ability to run the ball. There shouldn’t be many incomplete passes stopping the clock when the Wildcats and Rams get together as three of the area’s top running backs will put their talents on display.

2022 high school football postseason scoreboard Schedules and scores for the Illinois and Missouri high school football postseason.

The No. 10 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Eureka (9-1) will go as far as senior running back Kevin Emmanuel can carry it. The standout tailback has rushed for 2,164 yards and 31 touchdowns. He looked positively dynamite in last week’s 32-7 district semifinal win over Parkway West as he rushed 39 times for 282 yards and four touchdowns.

The No. 7 small school, MICDS (10-1) has a two-headed monster in seniors Steve Hall and Winston Moore. Hall has rushed for 1,562 yards and 28 touchdowns. Moore has racked up 976 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns of his own. The duo were crucial in last week’s 60-46 win over Lafayette as they combined to rush for 479 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hall and Moore also are the Rams leading receivers with a combined 38 receptions for 650 yards and six touchdowns.

Both teams have been among the best in the area to not win a state championship over the last seven years.

Since Jake Sumner took over as coach in 2015, Eureka has won district titles in 2017 and 2019 and finished as the district runner-up in 2015, 2016 and 2021. Last season Summit earned a 23-13 win over Eureka when it held Emmanuel to 75 yards and didn’t allow him to score for the first time that season.

Since 2016, MICDS has failed to play for a district championship just once — in 2019 — and has advanced to the state semifinals three of the last four years. But those runs came when it competed in Class 4 and due to its success was moved into Class 5 this season by the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s “championship factor” for private and charter schools.

When the Rams took down Lafayette last week it was the largest school MICDS had ever beaten on the football field. Now it has a similar-sized opponent that traditionally has been even better as it faces Eureka for the first time in program history.

Whoever wins will have a real opportunity at a prolonged postseason run. Poplar Bluff (6-5) sent shockwaves through the state when it eked out a 21-20 win over perennial Class 5 powerhouse Jackson in its district semifinal and advanced to play Cape Central (8-3) in the District 1 title game Friday night.

Cape Central beat Poplar Bluff 14-7 on Sept. 9 and lost to Jackson, 42-14 on Sept. 23.

GRID BITS

• Webb City’s historic district championship streak came to an end last week when Republic beat the Cardinals 30-21.

The reigning Class 5 champion, Webb City (6-4) had won 22 consecutive district championships. Republic (8-3) ended a 25-game losing streak to Webb City and advanced to play top seed Carthage (9-1) in the district final. Republic lost its season opener 56-26 at home to Carthage.

• Hannibal passed its first test without star running back Aneyas Williams last week when it beat Warrenton 62-7. The top seed in the Class 4 District 5 tournament, Hannibal (8-2) hasn’t lost since falling 42-40 to Troy on Sept. 10 but last week’s win was its first without Williams, who suffered a broken collar bone in Week 9 against Battle. An elite college recruit, Williams rushed for 1,362 yards and scored 34 touchdowns before his injury.

Hannibal hosts Jefferson City (6-4) on Friday. The Pirates beat the Jays 53-28 on Sept. 2.

• The No. 1 large school, East St. Louis (9-2) hosts Crete-Monee (9-2) in a Class 6A quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Saturday. Last season the Flyers won 54-13 at Crete in a semifinal. The winner will advance to play either No. 1 seed Lemont (11-0) or No. 13 Kenwood (8-3).

It’s the sixth consecutive season East Side has advanced to a quarterfinal after its 2015 season was derailed by the District 189 teacher’s strike.

The senior core of the Flyers have been part of a dominating run as the program won the 2019 Class 6A state title, didn’t get to compete in a state tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19 and finished as the Class 6A runner-up last season.