Football grid bits: MSHSAA district assignments bump up powerhouse area private schools

The Missouri State High School Activities Association released football district pairings Friday. Because of its “championship factor” multiplier for private and charter schools, several area teams have moved up because of their recent postseason success:

• Reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s moved into Class 4.

• Reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran St. Charles moved into Class 3.

• After two Class 4 runner-up finishes since 2018 and a semifinal appearance last season, MICDS moved into Class 5.

As the private and charter schools move into larger classes, MSHSAA moves down public schools as it balances the numbers in each classification — which is how Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt West and their enrollments of 1,339 wind up in Class 5 with MICDS and its enrollment of 451.

Hazelwood Central is the smallest public school in Class 6 with an enrollment of 1,347.

Despite winning three games since the start of the 2019 season, Vianney (adjusted enrollment of 782) remains in Class 6 because it won state titles in 2016 and 2018 and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2017.

Crystal City is the smallest area school fielding a football team with an enrollment of 114. The Hornets are in Class 1.

Around the area

• Summit (1-0) travels to Marquette (1-0, No. 9 large school) on Friday. It’s the first time since 2017 these two Rockwood School District rivals will play. The Mustangs won 49-6 at Summit in 2016. The Falcons won 25-21 at Marquette in 2017.

• Herculaneum is 1-0 for the first time since 2019 after its 42-6 win over neighbor Windsor. The Black Cats got a huge night from quarterback Jackson Dearing and receiver Lucas Bahr, who hooked up seven times for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Bahr also rushed eight times for 55 yards and another touchdown.

The Black Cats ended a three-game losing streak to the Owls. Herculaneum travels to Fredericktown (1-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. Fredericktown beat Jefferson 6-3 in its season opener.

• After going winless last season, De Soto opened up with a 41-12 win at DuBourg. That snapped an 11-game losing streak for the Dragons, who host Sullivan (1-0) at 6 p.m. Thursday. Sullivan defeated Northwest–Cedar Hill 34-7 last week.

• Crystal City won its first game of the season for the first time since 2011 when it beat Chaffee 43-0 Friday night. The Hornets opened the last six seasons against Chaffee and lost all of them.

• McCluer North ended a 13-game losing streak with its 34-27 win over Soldan on Saturday.

The Stars lost all nine of their games last season and all three games they played in the alternative football season in the spring of 2021.