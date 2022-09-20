Football grid bits: North Point gets first varsity football victory in clutch fashion

Richard Pyatt made history Friday night.

A junior running back for North Point High, Pyatt scored the go-ahead two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to lift the Grizzlies to a 14-13 win at Fort Zumwalt East on Friday night.

It’s the first varsity victory for North Point, which is in its second year as a school in the Wentzville School District.

“We celebrated as a team,” North Point coach Alex Zangriles said. “We knew how special that moment was.”

If the Grizzlies didn’t they would have figured it out by the time they returned to their campus. The parking lot was full of families and fans honking their car horns and cheering wildly. Even the team bus driver got in on the action laying into the horn.

North Point (1-3) had to battle its way out of two deficits as it trailed 6-0 early and 13-6 at halftime. The Grizzlies then fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half and Fort Zumwalt East was able to recover. North Point didn’t let the miscue get the better of it as its defense held tough and shut out the Lions for the half.

“It was a full team effort,” Zangriles said. “I’m really proud of them to keep fighting.”

Even Pyatt had to keep grinding when he reached the end zone to give the Grizzlies the lead. North Point snapped the ball to him out of its swinging gate extra point kick formation. Pyatt took a pretty good lick as he punched in the go-ahead conversion.

“He snuck it in just barely,” Zangriles said.

North Point quarterback Hoyt Gregory was solid as he hit on 8 of 16 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. He rushed for a team-high 51 yards, too. Aneas Smith caught four passes for 117 yards.

As much as the Grizzlies savored their first taste of victory, they were back at work Monday preparing for this week when they host Fort Zumwalt South (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Zangriles wants his team to approach each week of practice the same way, regardless of the last week’s result.

“Win or lose we’re going to have the same mentality,” Zangriles said. “The most important play is the next one.”

GRID BITS

• Timberland senior quarterback AJ Raines set the school record book on fire in Friday’s wild 59-56 win over Fort Zumwalt West. Raines set new marks for passing yards (489), touchdown passes (6), attempts (44) and completions (32).

The passing yards and passing touchdown records had been set by Ryan Bainbridge in 2010 when he passed for 351 yards and five touchdowns against Fort Zumwalt East.

For the season Raines has completed 78 of 111 passes for 1,222 yards, 15 touchdowns and has been intercepted once. He’s also rushed for 377 yards and five touchdowns.

The No. 9 large school, Timberland (4-0 overall, 1-0 league) travels to Francis Howell Central (3-1, 0-1) for a GAC South showdown at 7 p.m. Friday.

• If it feels like Blair Oaks has had a Hair at quarterback forever it’s because the Falcons have. According to Greg Jackson at the Jefferson City News-Tribune, Blair Oaks senior quarterback Dylan Hair rushed for a new school record of 351 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 52-14 win at California. Hair blew past the old record of 307 yards set by Ryan Green in the 2003 season against California.

Hair is on the cusp of overtaking the school record for most career passing yards. He’s at 8,742. His older brother, Nolan Hair, set the record of 8,786 in 2018.

The No. 1 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 2 poll, Blair Oaks (4-0) won its only game against a local opponent when it beat Lutheran North 35-0 on Sept. 2. The Falcons host Boonville (3-1) on Friday.

• Summit junior defensive end Dominic Bentrup picked up a pair of sacks in the Falcons' 44-32 win over Parkway North on Friday. He now has 18 for his career which is the most in school history. He set the all-time record two weeks ago when he had one sack in a 50-14 win over Parkway Central.

Summit (3-1) hosts Lindbergh (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.