Football grid bits: Rematches galore in Missouri's opening district games

Plenty of familiar faces are playing one another this week as district tournament action gets underway in Missouri.

Here’s a quick glance at the rematches that will take place with the season on the line:

• Jennings (3-6) hosts Clayton (2-7) at 6 p.m. Friday. Jennings beat Clayton 30-7 on Sept. 9. The Warriors have lost five games in a row but have a four-game winning streak against the Greyhounds.

• CBC (8-1) hosts Vianney (0-9) at 7 p.m. Friday. The reigning Class 6 champion, CBC has won 14 in a row against Vianney and the last three by a combined score of 192-12. This is the last season the Golden Griffins will be pushed into Class 6 by the Missouri State High School Activities Association's "success factor" multiplier. Vianney won Class 5 state titles in 2016 and 2018. It has won three games since the start of the 2019 season.

• Hazelwood Central (3-6) travels to Pattonville (5-4) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. Pattonville eked out a 20-19 win at Central on Oct. 15. It’s the first time the Pirates defeated the Hawks since 2007, ending a 10-game losing streak. Central has won 14 of the last 16 meetings with Pattonville.

• Fox (2-7) travels to Poplar Bluff (4-5) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Mules knocked off the Warriors 28-7 on Sept. 30. This will be the third postseason meeting between these two programs; Fox won the previous two in 2015 and 2019.

• North County (7-2) hosts De Soto (1-8) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Raiders rolled to a 42-0 win over the Dragons on Sept. 9. They did drop their Week 9 game to Sullivan 34-13 to snap their four-game win streak. De Soto has lost eight in a row after beating DuBourg 42-12 in Week 1.

• Oakville (5-4) hosts Webster Groves (1-7) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers took down the Statesmen 55-10 on Sept. 30 and have a two-game win streak against Webster Groves. Oakville’s five wins this season equal the number of wins it had in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons combined.

Webster Groves’s win this season was its first since 2019.

• Fort Zumwalt East (1-8) hosts St. Charles (2-7) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Lions' one victory this season came in a 21-6 win over the Pirates on Sept. 23. St. Charles won more than a single game in a season for the first time since 2019.

• St. Pius X (7-2) hosts Grandview (3-6) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Lancers had two shutouts this season and one was against the Eagles in a 35-0 win on Sept. 9. St. Pius has won nine in a row over Grandview, which hasn't beaten St. Pius since 2012.

• MICDS (8-1) welcomes Chaminade (3-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Rams beat the Red Devils 42-19 on Sept. 3. MICDS owns a two-game win streak over Chaminade after winning last year’s game 56-34. MICDS moved into Class 5 this season due to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s “success factor” multiplier.

• McCluer North (2-7) will stay close to home when it travels to McCluer (1-8) for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday. These two played last week, with McCluer earning a 34-14 win behind the strength of its defense. The Comets scored as many points against the Stars as they did against their first eight opponents combined.

Illinois playoff nuggets

• Madison (5-3) is the smallest 11-man football team in Illinois. The Trojans beat Wesclin 47-0 last week to secure their first playoff appearance since 2007. The No. 16 seed in the 1A bracket, Madison plays at No. 1 seed Colfax (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Red Bud (7-2) survived a knockdown, drag-out slugfest with East Alton-Wood River 14-12 on Friday night. The Musketeers and Oilers combined for 12 turnovers. The Oilers did not score an offensive touchdown. Red Bud is a No. 6 seed in the Class 2A bracket. The Musketeers will host No. 11 seed Nashville (7-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Wood River (6-3) couldn’t muster enough points to push past Red Bud but did have an outstanding performance from senior running back Seth Slayden, who finished the regular season with 1,519 yards rushing to set the single-season school record. He broke the mark of 1,508 held by Travis Williams for 20 years. A No. 9 seed in the Class 4A bracket, Wood River travels to No. 8 seed Coal City (6-3) for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

• Breese Central (7-2) beat Herrin on the road Friday night. The Cougars secured a home playoff game as a No. 5 seed in the Class 4A tournament. Central will host No. 12 seed Mount Zion (6-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Mount Zion should know the way to Breese after it rolled into town and beat Mater Dei 38-35 last week to keep the Knights out of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Central’s two losses this season were to Columbia on Oct. 14 and Mater Dei on Sept. 2.

• Waterloo (6-3) snapped a two-game losing streak when it won 45-14 at Freeburg. The Bulldogs qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. A No. 10 seed in the Class 4A bracket, Waterloo travels to No. 7 Richland County (7-2) for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

• Columbia (6-3) was unable to secure a first-round home game after it lost at Jerseyville 19-0 on Friday night. The Eagles were shut out for the first time this season and had their two-game win streak over Jerseyville (4-5) snapped. A No. 11 seed in Class 4A, Columbia travels to No. 6 Murphysboro (7-2) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.

• Highland (8-1) has won seven in a row after its 34-20 win over Effingham. The Bulldogs have qualified for the playoffs 10 consecutive years. A No. 2 seed in Class 5A, Highland hosts No. 15 Dunlap (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner of this game advances to play the winner of the Mascoutah-Marion game in the second round.

• Mascoutah (6-3) beat Carbondale at home Friday night to earn a home playoff game. The Indians have qualified for the playoffs four consecutive seasons and have hosted a first-round game three consecutive seasons. A No. 7 seed in Class 5A, Mascoutah hosts No. 10 Marion (6-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Marion beat Mascoutah on its home field in the second round of the playoffs last season.

• Triad (7-2) won its fourth game in a row with a 28-0 win over Lincoln on Friday. The Knights have qualified for the playoffs three consecutive seasons and seven times in the last eight years a playoff has been contested. A No. 5 seed in Class 5A, Triad hosts No. 12 Centralia (5-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

• East St. Louis (7-2) ended the regular season with a 40-10 win at De Smet. The Flyers have qualified for the playoffs six consecutive years and 21 of the last 22 years. The only year they missed was 2015, when the District 189 teacher’s strike forced them to forfeit five games. A No. 6 seed in the Class 6A bracket, East St. Louis hosts No. 11 Oak Lawn Richards (6-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday. It’s the third consecutive playoff that East St. Louis will host Richards. The Flyers won the last two playoff games a combined 114-0.