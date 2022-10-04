Football grid bits: Webster Groves honors Ice, 2002 title team; Wood River gets back on track

Webster Groves is in the midst of one of its hardest stretches in school history as it has lost 20 successive games.

On Friday it will remember better times.

When Parkway North travels to Moss Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff, Webster Groves will honor former coach and current Parkway North assistant Cliff Ice.

Ice, who stepped down after the 2019 season, led the Statesmen for 21 years and went 151-82. Webster Groves won Class 5 state titles in 2002 and 2009 and finished as the runner-up in 2003 and 2010. More importantly, to some, the Statesmen won their last varsity Turkey Day Game against rival Kirkwood on Ice’s watch in 2008.

On Saturday night, Ice and his 2002 title-team will headline this year’s Webster Groves Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Sheraton Westport Chalet.

Other inductees include 2006 graduate, Iowa standout and Super Bowl champion Adrian Clayborn as well as Landen Fitzgerald (2004), Derrick Ming (2001), Billy Beard (2001) David Brader (1996) and Quintin Parker (1986).

The banquet also will recognize important people around the Statesmen athletic program with several awards. The Tyke Yates Good Guy Award will be given to Steve Faulkner and Nathan Young. The Charles Roberts Coaches Award honorees are Mike Abegg and Scott Gillian. The Froebel Gaines Family Award will be presented to Beard and his family.

Tickets for the banquet cost $60 and are available by calling the Webster Groves activities office at 314-918-4176 or they can be bought online at StatesmenSports.org.

Wood River ends six-game skid to Columbia

East Alton-Wood River was hoping to run the table and finish the regular season 9-0 to match the 2004 team as one of the best in school history. After losing 21-6 at Breese Central on Sept. 23, that wasn’t going to happen.

But the Oilers bounced back and did match the 2004 team in a different way.

Wood River beat Columbia 22-13 in a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game Friday night. It’s the first time Wood River has beaten Columbia since 2004 and ended a six-game losing streak to the Eagles.

The win also made Wood River (5-1 overall, 2-1 league) playoff eligible for the first time since 2018 and gives it the opportunity to lay claim to the first playoff win in school history.

Wood River plays at Freeburg (3-3, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

• East St. Louis won’t match last year’s incredible run through the Southwestern Conference when it allowed one safety to O’Fallon and shut out out the other four league members. O’Fallon made sure of that when it managed to three touchdowns in a 60-21 loss on Sept. 24. However, the Flyers did manage to shut out Belleville East and Belleville West for the second consecutive year.

Since 2016 East St. Louis has dominated its neighbors. The Flyers are a combined 14-0 against the Maroons and Lancers. East Side has outscored Belleville East 403-33 in their seven meetings. It’s outscored Belleville West 381-61 in that same time.

The No. 1 large school, East St. Louis (4-2 overall, 3-0 league) hosts Alton (1-5, 1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Redbirds have lost their last 15 in a row on the field to the Flyers. Alton’s last victory in the series that did not come via forfeit was a 40-32 win on September 23, 2005, at East Side.

• Waterloo will play its last home game of the regular season Friday, and boy it’s going to be a battle.

A battle of Bulldogs.

The No. 9 small school, Waterloo (5-1 overall, 3-0 league) hosts No. 7 small school Highland (5-1, 3-0) in a defacto Mississippi Valley Conference championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Waterloo has won four in a row since it was knocked off by Columbia 9-0 on Sept. 2. Highland has won four in a row since it was beaten 31-28 at Edwardsville on Sept. 2.

Waterloo is hoping it can find a way to break through and beat Highland for the first time in a decade. Highland has won the last nine meetings between these two and eight of them have been by more than one score. Last season Highland rolled to a 48-14 win.