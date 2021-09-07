Football notebook: Affton coaching legend Hill dies; Lutheran North picks up suspended win

He was never able to push the Lancers quite as far as the Cougars on the football field as they reached 5-5 but never broke .500. In an effort to help the football team’s success he took over coaching track and field. Lutheran South proved quite capable as it won a handful of conference titles and two district championships.

Hill’s teams were successful in their arenas but the biggest impact he made was on his athletes. Tim Hill played for his father at Affton and coached with him at Lutheran South.

“You’d be amazed how many kids called the house and asked to talk to ‘Dad,’ ” Tim Hill said. “Our house was always open to athletes.”

Those athletes continued to echo Hill’s lessons all these years later. Tony Muyco is Affton’s eighth football coach and has had alumni from Hill’s time speak to the team. He always comes away impressed with the message they share.

“The way he shaped those boys, they’re men now, to give back to the community, I believe that’s more important than the records he has,” Muyco said.