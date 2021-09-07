Football notebook: Affton coaching legend Hill dies; Lutheran North picks up suspended win

Art "Jack" Hill would tell you he never coached sports.
“I coach young men to be men, football is the tool that I use,” Hill would say.
Or baseball. Or wrestling. Or track and field.
Whatever tool Hill used, he always used it well as he shepherded generations of teenagers into adulthood, first at Affton High and then Lutheran South.
Both of those communities are reeling after Hill, 83, died Friday from complications related to COVID-19. His family said he was vaccinated and that he had lived the last seven years as a kidney transplant recipient, which put him at high risk for the virus.
Affton will honor Hill’s memory prior to its home game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Normandy. There will be a moment of silence and his family will share a statement about Hill’s time at Affton. The funeral service will be private, but the family is planning to have a more public ceremony honoring Hill’s life.
Hill leaves behind a legacy unmatched on the football field at Affton. He began his career there in 1961, three years after the football program's founding, and worked with the Cougars first three head coaches — Bob Brunette, Jack Dryton and Irv Kappler. In 1980, Hill became the program’s fourth head coach and took it to places it had never been. During his 12-year tenure, Affton went 77-52, won five conference titles, five district titles, made seven playoff appearances and advanced to the state quarterfinals three times.
His .621 regular-season winning percentage is the best ever at Affton and his eight winning seasons remain unrivaled.
“He set the mark for what you’re trying to do,” said Dan Oliver, Affton’s seventh coach. “It became the benchmark. It was a great experience to work with him.”
Hill was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003 with a remarkable class that included John Burroughs’ Jim Lemen, Mehlville’s Gary Heyde, Kirkwood’s Bill Lenich, Rockhurst’s Tony Severino and Principia’s Brian Morse. He’s also a member of the St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.
During Hill’s time at Affton, he had multiple stints as coach of the baseball and wrestling teams. Under Hill’s guidance the baseball program won four conference titles, three district titles, finished third in Class 3A in 1985 and was runner-up to Herculaneum in 1986.
His wrestling teams were rock solid, too. Hill took his second turn as the team’s coach when it appeared the Cougars might not have a coach at all. He stepped in and helped lay the foundation for a team that would win consecutive conference titles, back-to-back district titles and produces six state medalists.
Hill spent his last three years as Affton’s football coach juggling administrative responsibilities at the school. He preferred to be more hands on as a teacher and coach. That’s what led him to Lutheran South, where he was the football coach from 1993-2002.
He was never able to push the Lancers quite as far as the Cougars on the football field as they reached 5-5 but never broke .500. In an effort to help the football team’s success he took over coaching track and field. Lutheran South proved quite capable as it won a handful of conference titles and two district championships.
Hill’s teams were successful in their arenas but the biggest impact he made was on his athletes. Tim Hill played for his father at Affton and coached with him at Lutheran South.
“You’d be amazed how many kids called the house and asked to talk to ‘Dad,’ ” Tim Hill said. “Our house was always open to athletes.”
Those athletes continued to echo Hill’s lessons all these years later. Tony Muyco is Affton’s eighth football coach and has had alumni from Hill’s time speak to the team. He always comes away impressed with the message they share.
“The way he shaped those boys, they’re men now, to give back to the community, I believe that’s more important than the records he has,” Muyco said.
Muyco reached out to Hill last year when the coronavirus and the restrictions put in place to slow its spread cast significant doubts on the fall season happening. Answers were tough to find and they could change from one day to the next. Muyco went looking for a bright light in a dark time. He asked Hill what made Affton so special.
“He said, ‘It’s tough Affton kids that are willing to do anything for their team,’ ” Muyco recalled.
LUTHERAN NORTH PICKS UP DELAYED WIN OVER LIFT FOR LIFE
Lutheran North has been awarded its first win of the season after Friday night’s game with Lift For Life was suspended in the third quarter when the St. Louis County Police Department was called due to multiple disturbances among the spectators.
Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner said both teams had hoped to finish the second half but circumstances did not permit it. There were no officials to referee the game Saturday and Sunday and Monday were not feasible replacement dates. Lutheran North had a fundraiser scheduled for Sunday and Monday was Labor Day. Barring a COVID-19 related cancellation, there simply wasn’t a good day to finish.
“We were going to have to play three games in seven days,” Wagner said. “It wasn’t going to fly.”
The No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Lutheran North (1-1) is slated to travel to Kansas to face perennial powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas at 7 p.m. Friday. The Saints are 1-0 after a 28-7 win over St. James Academy last week.
The No. 10 small school, Lift For Life (0-2) is scheduled to play at John Burroughs (2-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
DE SMET VS. CBC ALREADY SOLD OUT
If you were hoping to see the two best teams in the Metro Catholic Conference play Friday, you better already have your tickets. This game has already sold out.
CBC has embraced digital ticketing this year for all of its athletic events. To purchase tickets visit CBCcadets.org and click on the banner at the top of the page.
If you were unable to get a ticket to Friday’s showdown you can still watch the game online. Just go to YouTube’s website and search for Cadet Student Network. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., an hour earlier than most Friday night games.
The No. 2 large school, De Smet (1-1) has won its last four against No. 3 large school CBC (1-1). In the last four seasons the Cadets and Spartans have combined to play in four Class 6 state championship games and won three of them.
EAST ST. LOUIS TRAVELS TO LOS ANGELES
After proving it’s the best team in the area, East St. Louis is going to see how it fairs on the national stage.
The No. 1 large school, East St. Louis (2-0) is scheduled to face suburban Los Angeles powerhouse and national championship contender St. John Bosco (2-0) at 9 p.m. Friday.
The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports West, which may be available on certain cable or satellite packages.
St. John Bosco provides a live radio broadcast of its games online. You can tune in at prepsportsnetworks.com/football.
ST. MARY’S CLEARED TO ENGAGE
After having its trip to Cincinnati canceled last week after a vaccinated member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, St. Mary’s is on track to return to action this week.
The No. 1 small school, St. Mary’s (1-0) is slated to host suburban Chicago power Neuqua Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. Since 2010, Neuqua Valley has qualified for the playoffs nine times and is the No. 6 team in Class 8A in the Illinois Associated Press Poll.
BROWN SETS CAREER RECORD AT HOLT
Cooper Brown has always been special.
That’s why he was Holt’s starting quarterback when he was a freshman. Now as a senior, Brown etched his name into the school record book last Friday when he completed 10 of 11 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns in a 75-0 win over Fort Zumwalt East.
Brown now has 52 career passing touchdowns, the most ever in Holt history. He is one of several seniors who have cut their teeth on the varsity as the Indians have made the turnaround from struggling program to one on the rise.
The No. 5 large school, Holt (2-0) has outscored its first two opponents a combined 120-0. The Indians travel to Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night.
STATE RECORDS SET IN ST. JOSEPH
St. Joseph Lafayette had to wait a week to open its season when Carnahan was unable to make the trip out to the western side of the state due to COVID-19 concerns.
It would appear the Fighting Irish were more than ready to get back in action.
Lafayette senior quarterback Jaron Saunders set a new state record when he passed for 698 yards against Atchison High in Atchison, Kansas, on Friday night. Senior receiver Kingston Oliver also set a state record as he racked up 398 receiving yards.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Lafayette head coach Ryan Shroyer told the St. Joseph News-Press Monday. “I just went back and counted it again and counted again. The coaching staff sat down, we worked with each other, and we're like, ‘Are you? Are you serious?’ We looked it up on MSHSAA, and we're like, ’This is legit.’ It's insane. So, it was a lot of fun.”
COVID WOES CONTINUE
The games have resumed like normal, but COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with area and out-of-area teams schedules.
On Tuesday, Warrenton alerted Washington it would not be able to play its game Friday because of limited player availability due to quarantines related to COVID-19.
Week 2 saw New Madrid County Central versus East Prairie, Tipton versus Russellville and Ava versus Strafford not get played due to COVID-19 related issues. Kansas City Center and Capital City agreed to play on short notice after both teams found themselves without a Week 2 opponent.
Locally, both Roosevelt and St. Mary’s were unable to play their scheduled Week 2 games as well.
GRID BITS
• There are several games of interest on deck for Thursday night as University City (1-1) travels to Jennings (1-1) for a 5 p.m. kickoff. Confluence (0-1) is scheduled to play at Principia (0-2) at 5 p.m. and Affton (0-2) hosts Normandy (0-1) at 6 p.m.
• The big Public High League showdown between Vashon (2-0) and Soldan (2-0) has been moved to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gateway STEM. The game originally was scheduled to be played at noon on Saturday at Roosevelt but has since been shifted to Gateway’s artificial surface.
Gateway STEM (1-1) is set to host Roosevelt (0-1) at noon. The stadium will then be cleared for the Soldan-Vashon game.
• SLUH (0-1) is slated to be back in action when it hosts Chaminade (1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday. The Junior Billikens were unable to find an opponent after Roosevelt canceled on them last Wednesday. Chaminade has won seven in a row against SLUH and nine of the last 11.
• After opening up with two heart-stopping road wins at SLUH and Park Hills Central, MICDS is set to play its next three games at the cozy confines of Ron Holtman Stadium.
The No. 2 small school, MICDS (2-0) has rallied from fourth-quarter deficits in back-to-back games including a wild 59-52 win at Park Hills Central. In their first two games the Rams have outscored their opponents a combined 101-80.
MICDS will host Metro League foe Westminster (1-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Westminster coach Butler B’ynote’ picked up his first win as the Wildcats coach last week. Westminster rolled over Clayton 42-0. This is B’ynote’s second season at the wheel. Westminster went 0-4 during last fall’s COVID-19 truncated season.
Westminster senior running back LJ Minner rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
The Wildcats are about to get into the meat grinder of one of the toughest small-school schedules in the area. Westminster will travel to MICDS (2-0), host Lutheran North (1-1) and then travel to Priory (2-0). It will host John Burroughs (2-0) for its final regular season home game, then travel to Valle Catholic (2-0) and St. Dominic (2-0) to end the regular season.