Football notebook: Brentwood stuns Louisiana on last play to stay alive; Pacific scores 81

Going deep was never part of the plan.
Brentwood football coach Tim Kuhn wanted no part of throwing the ball at all — much less down the field — if the Eagles could avoid it last Friday in their Class 1 District 2 first-round game against Louisiana.
For the first three quarters and change, the plan worked perfectly. Behind its staunch running game and standout senior running back John Clay, Brentwood led Louisiana 30-12 after Clay scored his fourth touchdown with 8 minutes and 55 seconds to play.
Then things got nuts.
Louisiana scored 24 points and took a 36-30 lead with 22 seconds remaining.
“We were feeling good,” Clay said. “Then we had a little bit of a breakdown in the fourth quarter, but we still kept fighting.”
Louisiana did Brentwood a small favor when it squib kicked its ensuing kickoff, which the Eagles jumped on. With one timeout remaining, Brentwood’s first play from scrimmage was a draw to junior Simeon Cooper, who rushed for 15 yards to get the Eagles to the Louisiana 45-yard line with just more than 10 seconds to go.
If Brentwood had any hope of keeping its season alive it would have deviate from Kuhn's plan.
Entering Friday’s game, Brentwood quarterbacks Ethan Ritter and Trenton Mitchell had combined to complete 22 of their 52 pass attempts for 322 yards, five touchdowns and were intercepted six times. Just the week prior against Ste. Genevieve, the two quarterbacks combined to attempt three passes. All three of them were intercepted.
“The game before that we had a lot of interceptions and it wasn’t working,” Mitchell said.
“We weren’t supposed to be doing deep this game at all,” junior receiver Nick Phillips said.
The Eagles had two cracks at it. Mitchell’s first pass was incomplete. The next play would decide the season. The Eagles had six seconds, no timeouts and 45 yards to go.
“We tweaked what we did (the previous play),” Kuhn said.
Mitchell knew where he was going before he broke the huddle. The 5-foot-9 and 160-pound sophomore dropped back, fired the ball toward Phillips and hoped.
The 5-foot-9 and 165-pound Phillips knew Mitchell was coming his way, he just couldn’t find the ball. With a Louisiana cornerback draped all over him, Phillips looked up and spotted the pass as it dropped out of the sky just past the defender’s arms. He snatched it out of the air near the 10-yard line, and with the defender tugging on him, managed to get into the end zone with no time on the clock to tie the game.
“I didn’t see it until it fell under his arms,” Phillips said. “It was really my momentum that carried me into the end zone.”
When he scored, Phillips set off a celebration so raucous he was waiting for a penalty flag to fly. Some of the spectators who were watching on the track that rings Brentwood’s field began to rush the field, only to have Kuhn come hauling down the sideline yelling at them to get back.
“It was crazy, people were running on the field,” Clay said. “Coach Kuhn was motioning for people to go back. It was a wild atmosphere.”
Brentwood’s kicking game hasn’t been a strong suit this season. The Eagles don’t have a single field goal and have only converted two extra-point kicks. They have scored 18 two-point conversions, however, and if they were going to avoid overtime a 15-yard excessive celebration penalty would have made their two-point attempt that much harder.
“I was losing my mind,” Kuhn said. “We still have one play left.”
Brentwood’s fans vacated the field and the Eagles lined up for the win. Clay received the handoff and punched in his ninth two-point conversion this fall to give Brentwood a heart-stopping 38-36 win.
“I was just thinking I did not want it to go into overtime,” Clay said. “We need to get in some way, somehow. By any means, get in. That’s what I was thinking.”
Clay was marvelous as he rushed for 193 yards, two yards shy of his season-best, which he set Oct. 1 against Principia. On the season he’s been a workhorse for the Eagles as he’s rushed for 1,040 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns.
“We never stopped believing we could win,” Clay said.
The No. 4 seed, Brentwood (6-4) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Monroe City (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The victory bought the Eagles another week of practice, which is a dwindling commodity this time of year. Football practices in November are not promised. Had Mitchell’s pass fallen incomplete or Phillips not managed to get into the end zone or Clay not scored the walk-off two-point conversion, Brentwood's 23 players would have turned in their helmets and pads and gone about their school year.
“We’d be playing basketball in the gym right now,” Mitchell said.
Instead the Eagles delivered a game and a finish that will be remembered forever by those who witnessed it and talked about in the community for years to come.
“It was a real powerful moment for our program,” Kuhn said. “(Louisiana) had all the momentum and our guys didn’t flinch with that amount of time and pressure. It was a great moment to be a part of.”
Pacific rings up 81 points
There usually is no shortage of lopsided scores when postseason play begins, but there weren’t any in Missouri or Illinois that were bigger than Pacific.
The No. 3 seed in the Class 4 District 2 tournament, Pacific (5-5) blitzed Affton 81-0 in their first-round game Friday night. Pacific athletics director Blair Thompson is nearly certain the Indians set the school’s single-game scoring record.
It was 40-0 after the first quarter as the Indians scored five touchdowns and all of the subsequent two-point conversions. It was 74-0 at halftime behind another five touchdowns and a mixture of two-point conversions and extra-point kicks.
Senior running back Makai Parton tied the school record for the third time this season with six touchdowns. He scored half a dozen against St. Clair and Hermann earlier this fall. He rushed for 197 yards on 12 carries Friday night. For the season Parton has rushed for 1,910 yards and scored 34 total touchdowns.
Senior running back Matt Austin rushed for 111 yards on 11 carries and scored twice. Austin returned to the lineup against St. James in Week 9 after missing more than a month.
Pacific’s offense garnered the attention, but its defense was impressive, too. The Indians had three interceptions and held Affton to negative-21 rushing yards.
Pacific travels to No. 2 seed Union (9-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. A Class 4 semifinalist last season, Union defeated Pacific 49-22 on Sept. 17. The Wildcats have won their last four against the Indians.
PHL flexes in postseason play
The Public High League had a strong opening round of postseason play — and its best team didn’t take the field.
Carnahan, Gateway STEM and Soldan all kept their seasons alive with victories.
The No. 3 seed in Class 2 District 1, Carnahan (5-3) beat No. 6 seed Lutheran South, 36-20. The Cougars advanced to play No. 2 seed Lift For Life (6-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Ritter. Lift For Life was awarded a forfeit win over No. 7 seed East Prairie.
The No. 4 seed in Class 4 District 2, Gateway STEM (4-5) got a huge game from senior running back Rasheen Yarbrough, who rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-16 victory against Windsor.
Up next for Gateway STEM is top seed Vashon (8-1), which had a bye last week. The PHL champions, the Wolverines defeated the Jaguars 27-0 on Oct. 16.
The No. 4 seed in Class 4 District 3, Soldan (5-4) scored all its points in the second half as it rallied past No. 5 seed John Burroughs, 18-14. Senior quarterback Lavonta Clerk passed for 263 yards and connected with junior receiver TyShawn Johnson for a 49-yard touchdown pass. Johnson caught five passes for 104 yards. Clerk and senior running back Ronald Holmes each scored in the fourth quarter to lift the Tigers to victory.
Soldan travels to No. 1 seed MICDS (9-0) for a noon kickoff Saturday.
The only PHL team to not advance was Roosevelt (1-8). The No. 5 seed in Class 3 District 2, the Roughriders lost 30-12 to No. 4 seed Herculaneum (5-5).
Another first this season for Seckman
The season unlike any before it is still alive and well at Seckman. The second-seeded Jaguars beat No. 7 seed Cape Girardeau Central 25-0 in their Class 5 District 1 first-round game Friday night. It’s the first postseason win for the football team in school history. Junior quarterback Cole Ruble rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 42 yards, 29 of which came on a touchdown pass to senior receiver Ty Kitchen. Kitchen had a 6-yard touchdown run, too.
Seckman (8-2) already has set the school record for wins, won its first conference championship by capturing the Suburban Orange and ended a 14-game losing streak to rival Fox.
Seckman hosts No. 3 seed Poplar Bluff (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Mules advanced by beating Oakville 42-7. The winner will advance to the district championship game and face the winner of No. 1 seed Jackson (9-0) and No. 5 seed Mehlville (5-5). The reigning Class 5 champion, Jackson has won 23 consecutive games.
University City ends 10-game skid to Parkway Central
Junior quarterback Mekhai Glover passed for 168 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another score as University City beat Parkway Central 36-6 Saturday in the Class 4 District 3 first round.
The No. 3 seed, U. City (5-5) broke a 10-game losing streak to Parkway Central (2-8) dating back to 2008. That year the Lions won 19-7 at Parkway Central.
The Colts won the previous three meetings a combined 133-8.
U. City advanced to play at No. 2 seed Parkway North (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Vikings have won five in a row and 13 of their last 14 against the Lions.
Lafayette hits the road, gets on a roll
It’s been four weeks since Lafayette played its last home game. The Lancers have walked off the field victorious three of those weeks, and even the loss was encouraging.
Lafayette (5-5) lost at Ladue 26-23 on Oct. 8. Ladue (9-1) had to rally in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. The Lancers then beat Parkway Central and Ritenour a combined 70-6 to close out the regular season.
The No. 5 seed in Class 5 District 2, Lafayette upset No. 4 seed Parkway West 21-14 in the first-round game Friday. It was the first meeting between the schools since 2003.
Sophomore athlete Zae Jones scored three times as he caught touchdown passes from Brandon Keene and Owen Butler and rushed for a 6-yard touchdown.
The Lancers defense was dynamite as it racked up seven sacks, including two each by Jeremy Lewis and Jack Parker. Senior defensive lineman Tommy Hagan made 12 tackles.
Lafayette travels to play No. 1 seed Summit (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. By playing Summit, Lafayette will have faced all three of its fellow Rockwood School District high schools. It lost at Eureka 35-14 on Sept. 17. Marquette beat Lafayette 25-6 on Oct 1 in the Lancers final home game of the season.
State championship game schedule change
The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced it has tweaked the state championship schedule at the request of its host, the University of Missouri.
The Class 6 championship game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 27.
The rest of the title games will be played the following Thursday through Saturday as the 8-man final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 2.
On Friday Dec. 3, Class 4 will kick things off with an 11 a.m. start. Class 2 is next at 3 p.m. and Class 5 is set for 7 p.m. On Saturday Dec. 4, Class 3 is scheduled for 11 a.m. and the Class 1 title game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Grid bits
• Festus senior quarterback Cole Rickermann passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' 48-6 win over Sikeston in their Class 4 District 1 first-round game Friday night. Rickerman’s performance gave him 2,613 yards for the season, which broke the school’s single-season passing record. Rickermann has tossed 27 touchdowns and been intercepted twice.
Festus (6-4) plays at rival Hillsboro (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a district semifinal. Hillsboro held off Festus 34-29 on Sept. 24.
• CBC cruised to a 65-0 win over Vianney in its Class 6 District 1 first-round game Friday. The Cadets have won nine in a row since dropping their opener to East St. Louis, 48-44, on Aug. 27.
CBC (9-1) got a record setting performance from its quarterback and a receiver in its 48-21 Week 9 win over Edwardsville. Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert passed for 432 yards for a new single-game school record. Sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan caught 11 passes for 284 yards to set a new school mark for receiving yards in a game.
The No. 2 large school, CBC hosts rival De Smet (8-2) at 6 p.m. Friday in a district semifinal. CBC ended a four-game losing streak to De Smet with a 44-29 win on Sept. 10.
• Springfield and Rock Island tried to blow out the scoreboard last week in their Illinois Class 6A first-round game.
The No. 9 seed, Springfield held on to win 94-72 at No. 8 seed Rock Island.
The game lasted more than three hours. According to the Illinois High School Association’s online record book the 166 combined points are the most in state history, breaking the previous mark of 162 which was set when Peoria beat Peoria Notre Dame 82-80 on November 15, 2016.
Springfield’s 14 touchdowns tied it for seventh most in a game in state history. Staunton set the state record when it scored 30 touchdowns in a 233-0 win over Gillespie on November 23, 1923.
Springfield (7-3) advanced to host No. 1 seed Lamont (10-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 4 seed East St. Louis (8-2) and No. 5 Oak Lawn Richards (8-2) in the quarterfinals.