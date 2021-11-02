Football notebook: Brentwood stuns Louisiana on last play to stay alive; Pacific scores 81

“The game before that we had a lot of interceptions and it wasn’t working,” Mitchell said.

“We weren’t supposed to be doing deep this game at all,” junior receiver Nick Phillips said.

The Eagles had two cracks at it. Mitchell’s first pass was incomplete. The next play would decide the season. The Eagles had six seconds, no timeouts and 45 yards to go.

“We tweaked what we did (the previous play),” Kuhn said.

Mitchell knew where he was going before he broke the huddle. The 5-foot-9 and 160-pound sophomore dropped back, fired the ball toward Phillips and hoped.

The 5-foot-9 and 165-pound Phillips knew Mitchell was coming his way, he just couldn’t find the ball. With a Louisiana cornerback draped all over him, Phillips looked up and spotted the pass as it dropped out of the sky just past the defender’s arms. He snatched it out of the air near the 10-yard line, and with the defender tugging on him, managed to get into the end zone with no time on the clock to tie the game.

“I didn’t see it until it fell under his arms,” Phillips said. “It was really my momentum that carried me into the end zone.”