Football notebook: Burden obliterates Illinois punt return records; Holt QB Brown out with injury

The Trojans rushed for five touchdowns, doubling the total the Flyers had allowed to Illinois foes.

Cary-Grove, which did not punt in the postseason until the third quarter of the championship game, scored on its first four possessions as East St. Louis tried to adjust to the deceptive and well-run option offense.

“I told our guys it would take at least a quarter to adjust to the speed of the game those guys were playing at. Looking at it now it took us two quarters,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said Saturday. “In the second half we made some adjustments. We got the stops in the second half when we needed to.”

One of the biggest reasons the Trojans did so much damage on the ground was the excellent work of offensive guard Maximus Katsenos. The 6-foot-2 and 233-pound Katsenos helped clear a path for senior fullback Nick Hissong, who carved up the East Side defense for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

“This is definitely the most physical game,” Hissong said. “Unlike all the other teams we’ve played, especially in the postseason, they were really coming down hill and hitting really hard. It was a constant battle.”