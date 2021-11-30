Football notebook: Burden obliterates Illinois punt return records; Holt QB Brown out with injury

In more than 100 years of Illinois high school football, no one returned punts like Luther Burden III.
No one is even close.
The East St. Louis football team’s five-star standout wide receiver and a University of Missouri recruit, Burden finished his senior season with nine punt returns for touchdowns. That shattered the single-season record of five, which was done four times, most recently by Arcola’s Wyatt Fishel in 2015 according to the Illinois High School Association’s online record book.
Burden is the only Metro East player to have three or more punt returns for touchdowns in a season, also according to the record book.
The 6-foot-1 and 200-pound Burden racked up 579 yards on those nine touchdown returns to average more than 64 yards per return.
Burden’s nine touchdowns as a senior alone would set the career record, which has been held by Carbondale’s Seth Smith, who returned eight punts for scores in three varsity seasons spanning 1990-92.
But Burden played in the spring season as a junior and returned one punt 34 yards against O’Fallon to give him 10 for his career, making him the all-time leader in 20 career games played in Illinois.
Burden returned 18 punts for 724 yards this season, blowing past the old record of 648 yards set by Lukas Graves of St. Joseph Ogden in 2007.
He also set the Class 6A single-game playoff record when he returned three punts for 176 yards against Crete-Monee in the semifinals Nov. 20. Burden scored on returns of 91 and 75 yards, respectively, and tacked on 10 yards on his other return. It’s the third-most return yards ever in a playoff game, trailing Class 1A record holder Dave Livengood of Milledgeville, who had 178 yards on four returns in 1981; and the overall record of 279 yards set in Class 4A by Mike Murrie of Harrisburg, who had six returns in a preliminary game against Mount Carmel in 1983.
Burden’s record is the only one that was set in a semifinal.
His 91-yard return for a touchdown set a new overall playoff record, edging past Rochester’s Paul Jefferson, who went 90 yards against Sandwich in 2002. Burden also gave himself the Class 6A playoff record, breaking the old mark of 89 which was held by both St. Charles’ Chris Allen (1993) and Naperville Central’s Kevin Noel (1999).
According to the IHSA record book, Burden is just the second player in Illinois history to return two punts for touchdowns in the same playoff game. The only other player listed with two punt returns for touchdowns is Hampshire’s Stan Walker, who pulled off the rare feat in the 1976 Class 1A title game.
Burden only returned two kickoffs this year, both of them in the state championship game. He still put himself in the record book.
Burden went 80 yards for East Side’s last touchdown of the Class 6A championship game. He’s just the third player listed in the record book to score a kickoff return touchdown in the 6A title game, joining Carmel High’s Mike Serio, who went 91 yards in 2003; and Providence Catholic’s Jordan Farrell, who went 97 yards in 2004.
Cary-Grove did not want Burden to catch the kickoff but was unable to kick it far enough away from him as he raced across the field and then immediately went up the field on his way to his 34th touchdown of the season.
Burden’s presence was a big reason why Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg risked an onside kick in the second quarter, which his Trojans recovered.
“We were thinking don’t kick it to (Burden) and try to get the ball,” Seaburg said of the surprise onside kick. “When we kicked to (Burden) it didn’t work out well. He came across the field, caught the ball and did what he does.”
He did things no one else has done in state history.
CARY-GROVE’S OFFENSIVE LINE WON THE WAR
Entering Saturday’s 6A championship game one of the biggest questions was how Cary-Grove’s triple-option offense would fare against an East St. Louis defense that had been unscored upon by in-state opponents until its quarterfinal game at Lemont.
The answer was better than everyone else combined.
The Trojans rushed for five touchdowns, doubling the total the Flyers had allowed to Illinois foes.
Cary-Grove, which did not punt in the postseason until the third quarter of the championship game, scored on its first four possessions as East St. Louis tried to adjust to the deceptive and well-run option offense.
“I told our guys it would take at least a quarter to adjust to the speed of the game those guys were playing at. Looking at it now it took us two quarters,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said Saturday. “In the second half we made some adjustments. We got the stops in the second half when we needed to.”
One of the biggest reasons the Trojans did so much damage on the ground was the excellent work of offensive guard Maximus Katsenos. The 6-foot-2 and 233-pound Katsenos helped clear a path for senior fullback Nick Hissong, who carved up the East Side defense for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
“This is definitely the most physical game,” Hissong said. “Unlike all the other teams we’ve played, especially in the postseason, they were really coming down hill and hitting really hard. It was a constant battle.”
Hissong could have had more but suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter that was preliminarily diagnosed as a tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) after he fell to the turf without contact.
“It was definitely a challenge for us. We’ve seen big guys before,” Katsenos said. “That’s probably the biggest nose (guard) we’ve seen all year. We had our blocking scheme to take care of that. It was just us grinding out and pouring everything into it and that’s how we took care of their big D-linemen.”
The Trojans were 7 of 11 on third-down conversions and were 2 of 3 on fourth down-conversions. As a team Cary-Grove rushed 60 times for 386 yards to average 6.4 yards per carry.
“It was fun in the trenches being able to bang every play,” East St. Louis senior nose guard Jireh Mays said. “It was up to the D-line to get most of the stops. Sometimes we couldn’t stop them, it is what it is.”
PRIDE FINISHES UNPRECEDENTED CAREER
Toriano Pride has had a high school career unlike any other athlete in the area in recent memory, maybe ever.
The senior cornerback for East St. Louis, Pride played in three state championship games for three different schools. As a freshman he helped Vianney win the 2018 Class 5 title. As a sophomore he was part of Lutheran North’s 2019 Class 2 state championship. This past summer he transferred from Lutheran North to East St. Louis and became a key piece of the Flyers' run to second place in Class 6A.
“It’s a great experience for a high schooler, not a lot of people get one state championship by itself,” Pride said Saturday. “I feel blessed to get three shots at it.”
The 5-foot-11 and 190-pound Pride has verbally committed to Clemson.
HOLT QB BROWN OUT WITH BROKEN COLLARBONE
Cooper Brown didn’t come this far to let a little thing like a broken collarbone get in his way. The most prolific quarterback in Holt High history, Brown initially suffered the hairline fracture in the Indians' thrilling 31-28 Class 5 quarterfinal win over Chaminade. He played the first quarter against Fort Osage in last week's semifinal but could go no further as the hairline fracture completely broke.
Brown will not play when Holt (13-0) faces Webb City (10-3) in the Class 5 championship game at 7 p.m. Friday. As a senior Brown passed for 2,978 yards, 37 touchdowns and was intercepted five times. He also rushed for 399 yards and eight touchdowns.
Junior Owen Merrell is expected to make his first varsity start after coming on in the second quarter of the semifinal and leading the offense. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 49 yards and rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown against Fort Osage.
JACKSON’S REIGN ENDS IN WEBB CITY
After ripping off 26 consecutive wins, Jackson met its match in historical powerhouse Webb City.
The Cardinals jumped all over the Indians by taking a 28-6 lead at halftime as Cade Wilson rushed for three touchdowns and Cameron Marchi tacked on another.
Wilson finished the game with 138 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
It was the 20th semifinal appearance for Webb City (10-3) in coach John Roderique’s 25 seasons, according to SoMoSports. Webb City has won 22 consecutive district championships.
Webb City will make its 19th championship game appearance when it plays Holt at 7 p.m. Friday at Faurot Field. The Cardinals have won 15 state championships, tied for the most in state history with Valle Catholic.
Jackson (12-1) lost for just the second time since the 2019 season, when it finished 13-1 and as the Class 5 runner up to Carthage. It rolled to a 14-0 record and first state title last season.
LAMAR BLOCKS EXTRA POINT TO SURVIVE RICHMOND
For the ninth time in 11 years, Lamar is going to play for a state championship.
The Tigers have never lost in any of their previous eight championship game appearances but they had a whale of a time just trying to get there.
Lamar (13-0) has won 23 consecutive games but needed a blocked extra point kick to slip past Richmond 21-20 in a Class 2 semifinal this past Saturday.
Richmond (11-2) gave Lamar its best game of the season. The Tigers previous closest margin of victory was its 24-point cushion in its 35-14 win over Ava in the quarterfinals.
The last time someone hung within single digits of Lamar was St. Pius X who battled Lamar to a 6-3 slugfest in last year’s Class 2 title tilt.
Lamar will face Lutheran St. Charles (11-2) in the Class 2 title game at 3 p.m. Friday at Faurot Field. It’s the first title game appearance for the Cougars.
HANNIBAL RALLIES PAST NORTH COUNTY
For the second time in school history Hannibal will play for a state championship.
Behind super sophomore Aneyas Williams, who scored five touchdowns and racked up more than 260 combined rushing and receiving yards, the Pirates rolled to a 42-26 win.
Hannibal (13-0) will face Smithville (12-0) in the Class 4 championship game at 11 a.m. Friday at Faurot Field.
Hannibal last played for a championship in 2006 when it finished second in Class 4 to Webb City.
North County (12-2) was looking for its second title game appearance, also. The Raiders were the 1997 Class 4A runners-up to Webb City.
North County coach Brian Jones was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter. Per NFHS guidelines, Jones will be automatically suspended for North County’s Week 1 game in 2022.
GRID BITS
• CBC extended the Metro Catholic Conference’s recent run of dominance not only in the area but in Missouri. Since 2014, CBC, Chaminade, De Smet and Vianney have all played for state championships. The only member of the league to not advance to a final in that time is St. Louis U. High, which routinely has had to go through either CBC or De Smet.
CBC won its first state championship in 2014 when it claimed the Class 6 crown and then tacked on titles in 2017, 2018 and 2021. The Cadets were the runner-up in 2015.
Vianney won its first two state championships when it captured Class 5 crowns in 2016 and 2018. De Smet won its second state title in 2019 and was runner-up in 2020.
Chaminade advanced to its second-ever state title game in 2015, where it finished as the runner up to Fort Osage.
• All three local teams playing for state titles this weekend are making championship game debuts. In Class 2, Lutheran St. Charles had never advanced to a semifinal before this season.
In Class 3, St. Mary’s had played in two previous semifinals in Class 4 (2012, 2019) but lost both of them. The Dragons left no doubt this season as they rolled to a 62-16 win over Mexico. It’s the most points St. Mary’s has allowed to an in-state opponent this season. In its four postseason games, St. Mary’s has outscored the opposition 216-36.
In Class 5, Holt lost its only previous semifinal appearance in 2003 to Ladue. That was the year Ladue advanced out of the district tournament after Clayton junior quarterback Jairus Byrd was ruled ineligible following the revelation he was a tuition student at Clayton and did not reside in the district.
With Byrd eligible as a senior, Clayton went on to win its only state title in 2004. Byrd led the Greyhounds to a thrilling 27-26 over Webb City in overtime.
Holt will take its turn against Webb City which is making its 19th championship game appearance.