Football notebook: Clayton beats Jennings for first postseason win since 2014

Ray Barnes was sick in bed Thursday.

On Friday he was dancing on cloud nine.

The Clayton High football coach, Barnes celebrated with his team as the Greyhounds won 29-8 at Jennings in the first round of the Class 4 District 3 tournament Friday night. It’s the first postseason victory for Clayton since 2014.

“I was in the bed all day Thursday to try and get myself ready,” Barnes said. “I wasn’t going to miss that game, no way.”

The No. 5 seed, Clayton (3-7) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Parkway Central (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s a rematch from earlier this season, which the Colts won 63-8 on their home field Sept. 16.

It’s the second consecutive week the Greyhounds will have first-hand experience against their opponent. Jennings beat them 30-7 on Sept. 9. Barnes said the familiarity with their foe wasn’t the biggest piece of Friday’s win.

“The biggest thing was our health,” Barnes said. “I haven’t had a healthy team since Week 2. There was always somebody getting hurt that was important to us. We’d have to shuffle the O-line around, shuffle players around and get things together.”

That offensive line has been critical to Clayton’s success because it clears the way for senior running back Calvin Swinney. The 5-foot-10 and 185-pound Swinney has rushed for 1,694 yards and scored 17 total touchdowns. He was huge against Jennings as he rushed for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

“We’re a run-team first. What we expect, what I expect, is for us to dominate,” Barnes said. “The last couple of games they’ve been doing a good job with their assignments, staying on their blocks and communicating with each other. They’re opening up holes that my old self can probably trot through and get seven to 10 yards.”

After losing seven of their first eight games and three in a row on the back half of the season, the Greyhounds eked out a thrilling 41-40 win over Affton in Week 9. That night Swinney racked up 361 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

That was also the first start for freshman quarterback Nick Schoemehl. Even as Clayton’s offensive identity is tied to its ability to ground and pound, Barnes was looking for a spark in the passing game and decided to let his youngster have a turn.

“Nick has surprised me in so many ways,” Barnes said. “The heart of our team is our O-line and Calvin. Nick has helped us out and spread some things around. He ended up throwing two touchdown passes against Jennings.”

Clayton’s reward for its victory is another week of practice and another test Friday night when it heads back to Parkway Central. The Colts are the top seed in the district and are coming off a bye week. Barnes and his Greyhounds are well aware of just what can happen if Parkway Central is allowed to run amok.

“They’re a very good team and put it on us in Week 4. It’s going to be tough,” Barnes said. “They execute in every phase. On special teams we have to be on point. On offense and defense we have to be on point because if not, they’re going to do what they’ve been doing which is running away with the game and handling their business.”

But for a young team that endured a four-game losing streak to start the season and then another three-game skid on the back end, the experience of playing, preparing and executing in the postseason will be invaluable going forward. The Greyhounds are hoping they can use this as a springboard for the underclassmen.

“Our team is battle tested. We were always a good first-half team. I told them we have to learn how to play four quarters of football and not let up,” Barnes said. “I still have a lot of young guys that are learning how to play football and understanding it’s not all about being strong, it’s also mental. They’re starting to understand and get it.”

Roosevelt highlights big weekend for PHL

Maybe it was the Friday night lights.

Playing its third night game of the season, Roosevelt went on the road and shocked Lutheran South with a 34-21 win in a Class 3 District 2 first-round game.

The No. 5 seed, Roosevelt (3-6) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Cardinal Ritter (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

“It’s an exciting moment,” Roosevelt coach DeQuincy Howard said. “We’re starting to see the light turn on for these young men.”

Roosevelt’s win was one of three victories for the Public High League on the first weekend of postseason action. Vashon beat Confluence 70-0 in its first-round game while Gateway STEM knocked off Windsor 26-20. The only PHL team to lose its first-round game was Soldan, which lost 59-14 at Parkway North.

The No. 8 small school and No. 10 team the Missouri Media’s Class 4 poll, Vashon (7-2) will play Parkway North (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Gateway STEM.

Gateway STEM (5-5) will travel to No. 1 small school St. Mary’s (7-2) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.

All three city teams have tough tasks ahead, but Howard believes their postseason success is a bit of a statement about the state of things in the PHL.

“It shows the talent is coming back to the city,” he said.

Among those talents is Roosevelt senior running back Tavion Campbell, who has powered the Roughriders offense with 941 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. He was at the peak of his powers against Lutheran South as he rushed 12 times for a season-high 211 yards and five touchdowns.

One of the reasons Roosevelt had some hard times this season is because it was struggling to find its identity. The Roughriders are at their best when the keep the ball on the ground and pound away with Campbell, senior MaKye Peyton and freshman Martez Johnson.

“In the beginning everybody on offense wants the ball,” assistant coach Gunny Scott said. “But that wasn’t our strong suit. We’re more effective running the ball.”

The Roughriders have a tall task in front of them as they put their season on the line against a Ritter team that’s ranked No. 1 in Class 3 and has allowed 40 points all season. But after picking up wins over DuBourg and Soldan, knocking off Lutheran South was a step up in competition. This is just another big step as Roosevelt tries to find its footing after winning its last district title in 2019.

“They have a lot of Power 5 talent over there (at Ritter),” Howard said. “We think we can compete with those guys.”

Waterloo's long-awaited playoff win pits it against history

It had been a long time coming.

After earning its first playoff appearance in five years, Waterloo took its season a step further when it went on the road and beat No. 7 seed Onley Richland County 76-28 in a Class 4A first-round playoff game.

It’s the first playoff win for the Bulldogs since 1994. In that stretch Waterloo qualified for the playoffs a dozen times but was never advanced.

A No. 10 seed, Waterloo (7-3) hosts No. 2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (10-0) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Bulldogs started fast with a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior Koby Osterhage in the first minute. Osterhage then scored again to make it 14-0 with 9 minutes and 59 seconds to play in the first.

Senior running back Evan Davis continued his torrid season as he rushed for a season-high 317 yards and scored four touchdowns. On the season he’s cranked out 1,579 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns.

Waterloo’s 76 points scored is the most for the program this century and eclipses its previous high of 63 it scored against Mater De in 2017.