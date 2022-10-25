Football notebook: Collinsville makes history with second consecutive playoff appearance; Dupo stuns Nokomis in final seconds

Colton Rhodes isn’t trying to keep Collinsville’s cardiologists on call.

It’s just the way things have happened the last two weeks.

Now in his second season as Collinsville High’s football coach, Rhodes has accomplished something no other coach in school history can claim.

Under his watch, the Kahoks have qualified for the playoffs in consecutive seasons. The No. 8 seed in the Class 7A tournament, Collinsville (8-1) makes the fifth playoff appearance in program history when it hosts No. 25 Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-4) at 6 p.m. Friday.

“The kids are ecstatic and the whole community is excited,” Rhodes said.

Collinsville lost its season opener 20-12 to Belleville East but has rattled off eight successive wins on its way into the playoffs. The last two have been heart stoppers.

In Week 8, Collinsville eked out a 15-14 overtime win against Champaign Centennial. Senior Jerry Richardson made a spectacular catch in traffic to score the walk-off two-point conversion in the first overtime period.

Rhodes told the players after they won the overtime coin toss and deferred they would go for two when the time came. Centennial scored on its first play of the extra period and knocked in the extra-point kick. Collinsville needed three plays before senior quarter Kolby Anderson rushed for a touchdown. The team's players surrounded Rhodes and asked him if they were still going for the win.

Of course they were.

“I always believe in them,” Rhodes said.

Anderson spent the past three seasons at quarterback but moved to wide receiver and defensive back this season as junior Ethan Bagwell stepped in under center. Bagwell was crucial for the Kahoks as he completed 78 of 149 passes for 1,006 yards, nine touchdowns and was intercepted four times. He’s rushed for eight touchdowns, too.

Anderson found his niche as he rushed for 354 yards and nine touchdowns while making 60 tackles and three interceptions.

But against Centennial in overtime, Bagwell was taken off the field on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. According to the Collinsville Daily News, Bagwell was released from the hospital the next day.

Without its starting quarterback and Richardson, who’s rushed for a team-high 840 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, the Kahoks wrapped up their regular season last Friday at Centralia. Anderson rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Collinsville scored the last 14 points to pull out a thrilling 35-31 victory to set the school record for most wins in a season.

“We didn’t have a lead until the last 1 minute and 30 seconds of the game,” Rhodes said. “We were playing the game without some key starters.”

Anderson was clutch as he rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns. He hit on 9 of 16 passes for 142 yards and was intercepted once, too.

What stood out most to Rhodes was the way his team kept its composure when things did not start great in Centralia. The Orphans scored twice in the first quarter. When the Kahoks finally got on the board the Orphans returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to take a 21-7 lead.

“Not one kid dropped their head,” Rhodes said.

The Kahoks had secured their playoff berth when they were 5-1 with a 46-0 win at Granite City on Sept. 30. But by grinding out the last two weeks in tough circumstances Collinsville gave itself the opportunity to play at home. That is no small thing for a program that went decades between playoff appearances. The community has wrapped its arms around the Kahoks and gives them a distinct home-field advantage.

“We really wanted to get another home game,” Rhodes said. “We’ve noticed all the community support. Now our games are packed. People are staying the whole time. It makes our kids feel at home.”

Last season’s playoff run ended in short order as Geneva won at Collinsville 28-21 in the first round. If this is the year the Kahoks win their first playoff game in program history they’re going to have to earn it. Bradley-Bourbonnais doesn’t have a shiny record, but its strength of schedule is outrageous. All four of the Boilermakers’ losses came against playoff qualifiers with a combined record of 26-10. They lost those four games by a combined total of 15 points, including last week’s 28-21 overtime loss to Lincoln-Way East (9-0), the overall No. 1 seed in the Class 8A tournament.

Aiding the Kahoks is they are expected to get some of their injured players back. Rhodes was optimistic Richardson could be ready to go. Bagwell is still a question mark to be cleared to play, but he hasn’t been ruled out as of Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s kind of up in the air,” Rhodes said.

Whatever happens Friday night, don’t be surprised if the Kahoks make it interesting all the way to the end.

Dupo rallies to win at Nokomis, earn playoff bid

Freshman quarterback Deegan Prater scored the game-winning touchdown with 8.9 seconds remaining to lift Dupo to a thrilling 36-30 win at Nokomis Friday night.

The victory pushed the Tigers into the playoffs for the first time since 2012. A No. 15 seed in the Class 1A bracket, Dupo (5-4) will play at No. 2 seed Camp Point Central (9-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The mere fact the Tigers didn’t have to turn in their helmets and pads this week is a testament to their toughness. Nokomis (4-5) was playing for its playoff life, too, and had won the last five meetings with Dupo including a 47-0 win in Week 9 last season.

Nokomis appeared to have delivered the knockout blow when it scored on a 52-yard pass play to take a 30-28 lead with 1 minute and 38 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. But the Tigers answered and secured their place in the playoffs for just the fourth time since 2000.

Senior running back Logan Stevens rushed for 203 yards and scored three touchdowns. Prater rushed for 86 yards, the game-winning touchdown and returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

“Our guys did an excellent job of never giving up,” first-year coach Zach Klaustermeier said. “We’ve talked all year about how at some point something negative is going to happen. It’s how you handle it and how you respond. We were able to fight through these situations and come away with a win. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”

O'Fallon hosts Edwardsville in rematch

The only playoff game in Illinois featuring two area teams is a rematch of one of the best games of the season.

The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and No. 11 seed in the Class 8A tournament, O'Fallon (8-1) hosts No. 6 large school and No. 22 seed Edwardsville (6-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Panthers pulled out a thrilling 32-31 win Sept. 16 at Edwardsville when they scored the go-ahead two-point conversion with 1:25 to play in the game.

O'Fallon has won four games in a row and its last two against Edwardsville.

Edwardsville had a tough finish to the regular season as it lost road games at East St. Louis and CBC.

Both of the Panthers and Tigers lost their first-round playoff games last season. The most recent playoff victory for either team was when Edwardsville defeated St. Charles East in the first round of the 2019 tournament.

Lindbergh's Hnilo sets school rushing record

Lindbergh had plenty to celebrate Friday night. The Flyers put the finishing touches on the Suburban Conference Red Pool crown as they won 17-14 at Lafayette.

In the process senior running back Jake Hnilo rushed for 122 yards to give him 2,466 yards rushing in his career to set a new school record. Hnilo has rushed for 1,004 yards this season after racking up 1,288 a year ago. During the COVID-19 delayed 2020 season, Hnilo was a sophomore and rushed for 174 yards.

Lindbergh (6-3) rematches with Kirkwood (5-3) in a Class 6 District 1 game at 7 p.m. Friday. Kirkwood senior running back Deion Brown ran wild on Lindbergh in the first meeting as he rushed for 352 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-7 victory on Oct. 7.

Kirkwood has won nine of the last 10 meetings with Lindbergh. But that one loss came in the district tournament in 2017 as the Flyers pulled out a stunning 16-14 win.

Winfield sophomore makes history

Conner Martin hasn’t been in high school long, but he’s put his name into the Winfield record book. A sophomore quarterback, Martin set single-season school records with 1,519 yards passing and 121 completions. On the season Martin has thrown 13 touchdowns, been intercepted 15 times and rushed for a team-high 650 yards and six touchdowns.