Football notebook: COVID-19 playoff rules nearly give Troy unexpected home game; Webster Groves withdraws from districts

Instead of risking a blocked kick or other special teams mishap, Colquitt told his team they were going for a two-point conversion. The Lancers lit up at the chance to try to win the game outright.

“We ran the same play we scored on,” Colquitt said.

This time Slinkard went to the other side and hit sophomore receiver Mick Otto for the go-ahead score. The Lancers had the lead, but they were still 59 seconds away from securing their first win of the season.

In film preparation for Friday’s game, Lutheran South’s coaching staff noticed Windsor had only a few players at the front of its kick return formation. All week the Lancers practiced squib kicks and Colquitt decided this was the time to give it a try. He called over Galbraith, who handles kicking duties, and asked him if he was ready to squib it.

“He said, ‘Which side?’ ” Colquitt said. “It was perfect.”

Lutheran South caught Windsor (2-6) off guard and recovered the onside kick. The Lancers kneeled on it to force the Owls to burn their remaining timeouts and escaped with a sweet victory.

“It was a huge deal for the team, my seniors and the whole school,” Colquitt said. “Every coach wants to win their last game of the season.”