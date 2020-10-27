Football notebook: COVID-19 playoff rules nearly give Troy unexpected home game; Webster Groves withdraws from districts

For nearly a day the area football team with the longest postseason road thought it wouldn’t have to leave home.
Troy Buchanan was tabbed the No. 6 seed in the Class 6 District 4 tournament. The district includes Liberty, Liberty North, Blue Springs, Blue Springs South and Park Hill, which are all located in suburban Kansas City. There’s also Hickman and Rock Bridge, which are in Columbia.
As the No. 6 seed, Troy (3-6) didn’t think it would get to host. Barring any upsets the Trojans have played their final home game of 2020.
However, because of regulations installed this season by the Missouri State High School Activities Association in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Troy briefly was awarded a home game in its matchup with No. 3 seed Rock Bridge (5-3).
In order to host a postseason football game, MSHSAA has this mandate for member schools: “At a minimum, a host school must be able to admit two individuals per rostered player on both teams. A potential host school cannot force a roster limit for a visiting school.”
The Boone County Public Health and Human Services department has protocols in place that put a 50-player limit on teams coming into the county to play football against Battle, Southern Boone, Hickman, Rock Bridge, Tolton or any other high schools located in the county. These limits have been in place since Francis Howell played at Hickman in the first week of the season Aug. 28.
“That’s how they’ve been operating all year,” Troy athletics director Jason Smith said. “Because (Rock Bridge) couldn’t meet the restrictions the game was awarded to us.”
Troy, which played just one home game under the Friday night lights due to construction on campus this fall, was ready and willing to host. Those plans changed Monday. Rock Bridge’s administration appealed to the Boone County Public Health department and was granted a waiver for the roster restrictions. With that waiver in hand, Rock Bridge appealed to MSHSAA and was granted the home game it thought it would have as the No. 3 seed.
“Until Sunday morning we planned to travel to Rock Bridge,” Smith said. “We knew a few weeks ago we weren’t going to host.”
There are three postseason games being played this weekend that were moved from the better seed hosting according to MSHSAA.
In Class 1 District 2, No. 5 seed Paris will host No. 4 seed Tolton and No. 6 seed Louisiana will host No. 3 seed Principia. In Class 3 District 4, No. 6 seed Macon will host No. 3 seed Southern Boone.
Principia athletics director Shawn Brown said the move to Louisiana was not related to MSHSAA’s new regulations.
“We really could have hosted,” Brown said.
Principia (0-1) played a home game this season Oct. 17, when it was defeated by Priory 48-6. Brown said the road trip to Louisiana was more based around the experience of traveling to play an opponent under the lights on a Friday night.
“I can’t underplay it,” Brown said. “Getting one Friday night game is a big deal.”
Taking the show on the road comes with its own set of challenges. Principia will charter two large buses to give its players and coaching staff plenty of space to spread out to limit potential close contact.
“We’re being mindful,” Brown said. “On the bus, in closed spaces, that’s where teams are getting into trouble (for contact tracing).”
MSHSAA has two other requirements for hosting postseason football games. If the host school is going to allow its band, cheerleaders, dance team and others to attend, then it must offer that opportunity to the visiting team. If the host school has additional space for spectators, that remaining space must be divided equally among the host and visitor. For example, if the host school can include an additional 50 spectators to reach the capacity allowed by local health departments, then those 50 must be split evenly between both schools.
WEBSTER GROVES WITHDRAWS FROM POSTSEASON
Webster Groves has been put into a two-week quarantine because of potential COVID-19 exposure.
The Statesmen did not play Mehlville in their regular-season finale last week and they will not be able to participate in the postseason.
Webster Groves withdrew from the Class 5 District 2 tournament, which gave No. 2 seed Chaminade (2-1) a bye to the district semifinals.
“We knew we wouldn’t be able to play next week,” Webster Groves athletics director Jerry Collins said. “We withdrew from the postseason.”
Because this season is unlike any other, this is not the end of Webster’s football season. The Statesmen are still slated to host rival Kirkwood in the Turkey Day Game at noon Nov. 26. Webster also is looking for opponents to play on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13.
Because St. Louis County teams got such a late start to the season this fall because of health department restrictions, none of the teams played anywhere near their maximum number of games allowed. This season MSHSAA will allow schools that did not reach their maximum number of weeks to continue playing up until the state championship weekend.
“Pending the results of other games we’re looking to pick up additional games in November,” Collins said. “We have a couple of tentative games in the next few weeks leading up to Turkey Day.”
In an ideal world, Webster Groves would like to play two games, then take off the week of Nov. 20 to help it prepare for Kirkwood. The Pioneers have won seven consecutive Turkey Day Games, the longest such streak ever put together by Kirkwood.
Collins doesn’t think Webster will have a hard time finding opponents to play as the postseason rolls along. He said he’ll start with teams that already were on the schedule that they didn’t get to play and go from there.
“I don’t think we’ll be the only ones doing that,” Collins said.
LUTHERAN SOUTH’S SEASON ENDS WITH A WIN
Lutheran South coach Derrick Colquitt watched his team grow up before his eyes.
With a little more than three minutes to play and the Lancers in need of a touchdown to tie Windsor, sophomore quarterback Logan Slinkard trotted out onto the field. Lutheran South hadn’t scored since the early moments of the second quarter. But when it had to get things in gear, Slinkard shined.
“It’s what we see in practice,” Colquitt said. “When I saw Logan making the correct throws, I had a good feeling we’d score.”
With 59 seconds remaining in the game, Slinkard found sophomore running back Solomon Galbraith for a 3-yard touchdown pass that brought the Lancers within an extra point of tying the game at 28.
Colquitt sent the kicking team out on the field to try the point-after kick but thought better of it and called a timeout.
“They’d brought pressure earlier on an extra point,” Colquitt said.
Instead of risking a blocked kick or other special teams mishap, Colquitt told his team they were going for a two-point conversion. The Lancers lit up at the chance to try to win the game outright.
“We ran the same play we scored on,” Colquitt said.
This time Slinkard went to the other side and hit sophomore receiver Mick Otto for the go-ahead score. The Lancers had the lead, but they were still 59 seconds away from securing their first win of the season.
In film preparation for Friday’s game, Lutheran South’s coaching staff noticed Windsor had only a few players at the front of its kick return formation. All week the Lancers practiced squib kicks and Colquitt decided this was the time to give it a try. He called over Galbraith, who handles kicking duties, and asked him if he was ready to squib it.
“He said, ‘Which side?’ ” Colquitt said. “It was perfect.”
Lutheran South caught Windsor (2-6) off guard and recovered the onside kick. The Lancers kneeled on it to force the Owls to burn their remaining timeouts and escaped with a sweet victory.
“It was a huge deal for the team, my seniors and the whole school,” Colquitt said. “Every coach wants to win their last game of the season.”
And that will be Lutheran South’s final game this season. On Monday, Colquitt was informed one of his players tested positive for COVID-19. The Lancers will not be able to play O’Fallon Christian in their Class 2 District 2 postseason game Friday. Their postseason is over.
“It shut us down unfortunately,” Colquitt said.
Colquitt praised his team for how it handled adversity throughout the offseason and a fall season unlike any before it. He said he had five seniors on the roster and he’s going to do whatever he can to help those who want to try and play at the college level achieve that goal.
Colquitt’s hope is that the younger players in the program can take this crazy season and build off their spectacular finish.
“The sophomore guys are a close-knit group,” Colquitt said. “They can always say they went out on top in an unprecedented year.”
CARDINAL RITTER AT FULL STRENGTH ENTERING POSTSEASON
Even though the playoffs are here, it’s early in the season for Cardinal Ritter coach Brennan Spain.
The Lions squeezed in three regular-season games after coronavirus restrictions were lifted by the St. Louis City Health Department.
They didn’t win one of them.
However, Ritter’s abbreviated schedule stacks up against any three-game stretch anyone else in the state might muster.
Ritter opened at Class 6 Francis Howell (7-1), hosted Class 5 Jackson (9-0) and ended at Helias (9-0).
Howell is ranked No. 5 in Class 6. Jackson is the No. 3 team in Class 5 this year after finishing as the state runner-up last season. Helias is the top-ranked team in Class 4 and one of seven teams in the state to finish the regular season 9-0.
“I feel like we’ve been battle-tested,” Spain said. “We got to see exactly where we stand. I feel good heading into districts.”
For the first time this season, Ritter will be at full strength. The Lions were without standout running back and Tulsa recruit Bill Jackson, who served a two-game suspension for playing Week 1 last season despite being ineligible following his ejection from the 2018 Class 3 state championship game.
Last Friday at Helias, star receiver Luther Burden missed the second half due to an apparent injury. One of the nation’s top-rated prospects at wide receiver who recently committed to Oklahoma, Burden is expected to be just fine by game time.
“He’ll be good to go Friday,” Spain said.
The No. 5 seed, Ritter (0-3) travels to No. 4 seed Owensville (7-2) for a 7 p.m. kickoff in the first round of the Class 3 District 2 tournament. The winner is scheduled to play at No. 1 seed Park Hills Central (8-1) the following week.
Spain said that while it’s strange to being jumping into the postseason this quick, it’s also refreshing. Everything else was just practice.
“Everybody is 0-0, what you did before doesn’t matter,” Spain said. “I feel good about the mindset these guys have going into the playoffs.”
When the Lions take the field Friday it will be their first postseason game since they were the Class 3 runner-up in 2018. They did not participate in the playoffs last fall.
ROCKHURST JOINS GROWING NUMBER OF TEAMS BOWING OUT OF PLAYOFFS
Rockhurst confirmed reports that a varsity player tested positive for COVID-19 and it would not be able to participate in the Class 6 District 3 tournament. The No. 4 seed, Rockhurst (5-4) was slated to play No. 5 seed Joplin (5-4), which was the Class 6 runner-up last fall.
Joplin awaits the winner of No. 1 seed Raymore-Peculiar (7-2) and No. 8 seed Lee’s Summit (2-7).
As of Tuesday night, there were at least eight teams in Missouri that would not participate in the playoffs due to quarantine procedures related to COVID-19. Lutheran South, Webster Groves, Parkview, Putman County and St. Joseph Christian all play 11-man football. St. Joseph LeBlond and St. Paul Lutheran are 8-man teams that will not participate.
AREA DISTRICTS AT A GLANCE
Here are some interesting matchups and tidbits about some of the area’s district tournaments set for this weekend.
• Class 2 District 1: St. Pius X (3-6) at Jefferson (5-2) pits neighbor schools against one another. The series is split 5-5, but the Lancers have won both the regular season and postseason meetings last year to hold a two-game win streak.
• Class 2 District 2: Lutheran South’s forfeit due to COVID-19 means No. 3 seed O’Fallon Christian (5-4) will face No. 2 seed Duchesne (7-1) in a district semifinal. These two played a rollicking regular season triple overtime game that Duchesnse escaped with a 32-31 win on Sept. 18.
• Class 3 District 1: St. Mary’s was a Class 4 semifinalist last season but dropped into Class 3 this year due to the “championship factor” used to move private schools up classes. The third-seeded Dragons will host No. 6 seed Fredericktown (1-6). The winner will play perennial powerhouse and Missouri football royalty Valle Catholic (9-0) in the district semifinal. The reigning Class 1 champion, Valle moved up into Class 3 after winning its 15th state championship last December. Valle has won six titles since 2010.
• Class 4 District 2: Pacific, Sullivan and Union all are expected to return to action after missing the last two weeks due to quarantine for potential COVID-19 exposure.
• Class 4 District 3: No. 5 seed Trinity (0-3) travels to No. 4 seed St. Charles West (4-4). Trinity’s three losses were to Lutheran North, Chaminade and St. Mary’s. The winner will travel to No. 1 seed MICDS (3-0). Also in this district you’ll find No. 2 seed Parkway North (2-2), which will host either No. 3 seed St. Dominic (5-4) or No. 6 seed St. Charles (1-8).
• Class 5 District 1: No. 2 seed Seckman (5-2) awaits the winner of No. 3 seed Farmington (7-2) and No. 6 seed Oakville (0-3). This is the highest seed Seckman has ever received in a district tournament. The Jaguars have never won a playoff game before.
• Class 5 District 2: Because Webster Groves withdrew from the playoffs, No. 2 seed Chaminade (2-1) received a bye to the district semifinal where it will play either No. 3 seed Ladue (0-3) or No. 6 seed Westminster (0-3). Top-seed Summit (2-2) awaits the winner of No. 4 seed Parkway South (1-3) and No. 5 seed Parkway West (1-3).
• Class 5 District 3: Both No. 1 seed Fort Zumwalt North (8-1) and No. 2 seed Fort Zumwalt South (4-5) got first-round byes.
• Class 5 District 4: Top seed Washington (8-1) has a bye and will host either No. 4 seed Jefferson City (3-6) or No. 5 seed Camdenton (4-5). Battle (6-1) is the No. 2 seed
• Class 6 District 1: Fox (7-1) is the No. 1 seed and hosts No. 8 seed Vianney (0-4). Since 1999, Vianney leads the series 4-2 and has won the last four meetings, the last of which came in 2014. No. 2 seed Kirkwood (2-1) hosts No. 7 seed St. Louis U. High (1-2). No. 3 seed Lindbergh (3-1) hosts No. 6 seed Eureka (2-2). Eureka has won 13 in a row against Lindbergh since 2010.
• Class 6 District 2: Defending Class 6 champion De Smet (2-0) is the No. 1 seed despite playing just two games. No. 4 seed CBC (3-1) hosts No. 5 seed Marquette (3-1). CBC has won five in a row against Marquette. Marquette’s last win over CBC was in 2008. No. 2 seed Francis Howell (7-1) is expected to be without leading rusher Dane Mohrmann when it plays No. 7 seed Timberland (3-5) due to quarantine.
